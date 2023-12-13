LEGO Fortnite players claim playing survival is "way more tedious" after a sudden chest bug fix

LEGO Fortnite has proven very popular during its brief lifespan so far, but an apparent stealth bug fix that’s recently been deployed in it has earned the ire of some players, who claim it’ll make survival mode less fun.

If you’re out of the loop, the game mode has attracted a lot of fans due to the creative potential its survival-crafting formula offers, with some Tears of the Kingdom-esque builds already being slapped together by LEGO engineers. That said, the recent patching out of a useful glitch hasn’t gone down too well with them.

Part of the LEGO Fortnite experience is having your gear break after a certain number of uses. The idea is simply to make you make new equipment on a regular basis, which can prove frustrating if you’re in the middle of exploring and don’t want to hunt for the materials to make a new pickaxe.

However, thanks to the bug it looks like Epic has just patched out, it’s been possible to avoid this by repairing your tools via quickly building a chest and then smashing it. Now it’s gone, several players have taken to Reddit to voice their disapproval regarding effect that’s had - or could have going forwards - on the game.

“Overall, it's going to make survival way more tedious and slow than it already is, as now you'll be spending even MORE time doing inventory management - which is a massive pain point at the moment - in addition to travelling,” one said.

“With the bug fixed, it means you'll now need to carry around several copies of tools if you plan to go on a lengthy adventure or cave journey. This means less inventory space for more important items such as food and rare crafting materials,” they explained, “With less inventory space, it means more treks back and forth between your village and wherever it is you're heading from. And unless you've got a village right near a desert/snow biome, those are going to be really lengthy treks with the lack of any faster travel options outside of the Glider [and] Grappler.”

A number of players seem to agree that they’d like to see Epic either temporarily roll back the bug fix or quickly add in features like a dedicated repair tool and some more efficient ways to travel around the map, in order to mitigate the effects its absence will have on gameplay.

Regardless of whether you’d been using the chest repair glitch in LEGO Fortnite, make sure to check out our array of guides that’ll help you do things like start a farm and find important resources like Cut Amber and Flexwood in the game mode.