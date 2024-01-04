Lego Fortnite malachite location and uses

Finding Lego Fortnite malachite involves a lot of prep work and stockpiling a few important resources before setting off. The trouble is worth it, though. Malachite is one of the most important late-game materials you can find, as you need it for crafting strong charms that keep you alive in tough conditions.

Just make sure you bring plenty of wood along.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Lego Fortnite malachite

Lego Fortnite malachite location

Malachite only shows up in a very specific place in one region. You’ll find malachite in the Frostlands biome, which you can almost always see on the horizon when you spawn into a world. However, the green lumps don’t just pop up any old place in the tundra. Malachite nodes appear most frequently in the Frostland’s hills and peaks, which you need some special tools to access. There’s a possibility you might find some in the Frostland’s lower parts, but we haven’t had that luck.

How to get malachite in Lego Fortnite

You need an Epic Pickaxe to harvest malachite, but you also need a few other tools to even reach that point. Since malachite nodes tend to appear at higher altitudes, you need either a grappler to climb the sheer rock faces or dozens of pieces of wood. Use the wood to construct ladders so you can reach high ledges. If you have enough wood, it's easier to start from fairly far back, so you don't have to mess with height problems or getting the ladders flush with the ice cliffs' uneven edges.

Then there’s the cold to contend with.

How to survive cold in Lego Fortnite

We outlined in detail how to handle the cold in Lego Fortnite, but the short version is this. You need to eat spicy peppers from Lego Fortnite’s desert biome. Carrying a torch won’t cut it once you get further into the Frostlands biome.

What is malachite for in Lego Fortnite?

You can’t do much with malachite in its base form, but you can feed it through a rock grinder to create malachite slabs. These show up in crafting recipes for important charms, including the Hearty Totem, which raises your health, and the Cool-Headed Charm, which gives you heat resistance.