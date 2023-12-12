LEGO Fortnite Armor: How to increase hearts and defence

The world of LEGO Fortnite is a dangerous place. Between the packs of roaming wolves, enemy adventurers and night-time plague of skeletons, it’s very easy to get one-shotted if you wander into a high level area without armor.

However, unlike other survival games, the armor in LEGO Fortnite comes in the form of craftable charms and totems rather than clothing. You can then equip these charms and totems to gain their boosts.

These charms have three main uses: increasing the amount of hearts your character has, decreasing the amount of damage they take from attacks with defence, and adding additional buffs like weather resistance and free revives.

It’s not obvious from the start of your LEGO Fortnite adventure how important charms are, but once you get a taste of how powerful they are, they will likely become among the first things you craft when you get new resources.

Here’s everything you need to know about armor in LEGO Fortnite, as well as how to get the most out of your equipment!

How do you make armor in LEGO Fortnite?

Armor and extra hearts in LEGO Fortnite are gained by equipping yourself with charms and totems.

Armor is created using a crafting table and more recipes become available the more you upgrade your bench.

Image credit: Fortnite/VG247

You can equip three charms at once and the effects of the same kind of charm stack, so you can have three of the same type and get three times the benefit.

Make sure you equip three armor charms as soon as possible. If you can get a solid level of defence early on in your journey, it makes exploring much, much easier.

For instance, once your defence is around 10 attacks that used to be 1-shots will deal less than 1 heart of damage. This is vital in the collection of shells, claws, and scales from monsters around the world. Since you often have to travel long distances to different biomes, it’s incredibly frustrating to die and have to walk all the way back just to collect your gear.

What armor pieces can you make?

Here are all of the armor charms we’ve seen so far, their effects, and the resources required to make them.