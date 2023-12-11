If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Where to find Obsidian in LEGO Fortnite

Obsidian is a dark and mysterious resource that is well worth finding!

Power Chord collecting a shard of Obsidian in LEGO Fortnite

James Billcliffe avatar
Guide by James Billcliffe Guides Editor
Published on

Obsidian is a rare resource in LEGO Fortnite that is found inside caves in the Dry Valley region of your game world.

It’s an advanced resource that can be used to create sparkling buildings and powerful equipment, so it’s well worth the effort to find.

However, it can be difficult to track down if you don’t know where to look. Here’s everything you need to know!

Where to find Obsidian in LEGO Fortnite

Obsidian can be mined from desert caves in the Dry Valley biome of LEGO Fortnite.

To find the Dry Valley, you will likely need to travel a long way from your standing Grassland village. I found the Dry Valley by walking in the opposite direction to the icy biome I could see from my starting village and eventually found it after a long journey.

Once you find the Dry Valley, explore and find a cave. To protect yourself from the extreme heat inside the cave, you will need a Snowberry drink made at a juicer with Snowberries and milk or a charm which increases your heat resistance.

Power Chord shining a torch on an outcrop of Obsidian in LEGO Fortnite


Inside the cave, look for a dark, black rocky outcrop: this is Obsidian. It’s usually found high up on cave walls, so you might have to build some staircases to reach it.

To mine Obsidian you will need a level 3 “Rare” pickaxe, which is made from Flexwood. You can then refine it into slabs using a Stone Breaker like Marble.

What is Obsidian used for in LEGO Fortnite?

As a mid-game resource, Obsidian is used to create fancy building materials, strong weapons and powerful charms.

Power Chord refining Obsidian into Obsidian Slabs using a Stone Breaker in LEGO Fortnite


One of the best charms it makes is the Totem of the Immortal, which will save you from lethal damage, so you can escape from battle rather than losing all of your stuff and having to run all the way back to collect it.

It’s similar to Cut Amber and Cut Ruby, but is refined in a Stone Breaker rather than a Gem Cutter.

Fortnite

Android, iOS, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Mac, Nintendo Switch

