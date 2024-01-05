Lego Fortnite Frost Roller and Frost Shell location

The Lego Fortnite Frost Roller is a necessary evil, a total nuisance of a monster whose Frost Shell plays a key role in one very handy crafting recipe. The Frost Roller only lives in one place, and, as you can probably guess from the name, it’s the Frostlands.

Our Lego Fortnite Frost Roller and Frost Shell guide explains where to find them and what to do with the shells once you have them.

Where to find Frost Rollers in Lego Fortnite

Lego Fortnite’s Rollers come in several varieties, though they all look and behave mostly the same. Rollers look like rocks with a small flower blooming on them, and as you approach, they rise out of the ground and unfurl several crab-like legs. As far as we can tell, there’s no pattern determining where a Roller will turn up. I’ve run across some in open fields, some hiding among pieces of granite, and one or two just sitting there next to a tree.

Frost Rollers are a bit more difficult to spot. You might find a regular Roller in the cold region, when the map says you're in the Frostlands. If the sprout on its back is blooming, though, it's just a regular Roller.

Frost Rollers live in the snowy plains further in the Frostlands, and you'll need ways to stay warm. Some players tend to find them more often on the icy peaks, but we ran into some almost literally as soon as the grass gave way to snow.

Chances are, a roller will see you before you see them, though. True to their name, these monsters take aim at their prey and roll quickly across the ground. You lose about one-and-a-half hearts if they make contact, so encountering one of these early on is a good way to end your adventure if you’re not careful.

If you can, make sure to play with sound on. There’s no visual indication that a Roller is coming up behind you.

If you see the sprout, it's not a Frost Roller

How to get Frost Shell in Lego Fortnite

Frost Rollers behave the same as their Grasslands counterparts. They roll at you from a distance, or they may throw projectiles at you as well. Up close, they take swipes at you with their claws.

The easiest way to deal with Frost Rollers is to just not deal with them. Get a villager proficient in combat to follow you, lead them to a Roller, and let them handle the tough stuff. If you want to do it yourself, equip a pickaxe, and give it a swing in between the Roller’s claw swipes.

What are Frost Shells for in Lego Fortnite?

As far as we can tell, Frost Shells are only for making the Rare-tier Cool-Headed Charm. It’s a handy piece that protects you from heat without you having to worry about eating foods, and it works more effectively than the Uncommon-tier charm. If you’ve already explored the Dry Valley as much as you want to, though, you’re fine to just ignore Frost Rollers and their chilly shells.

Make sure to grab some malachite and Frostpine while you're in the area, and if you need to get some height, consider building a balloon or 10 to fly through the air with.