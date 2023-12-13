If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

How to get Frostpine in LEGO Fortnite

Frostpine isn’t hard to find, but it can be hard to acquire.

The player looks at some Frostpine, Wood, and Vines after chopping down a Frostpine tree in LEGO Fortnite
LEGO Fortnite is the survival-crafting spin-off that allows players to venture into a Fortnite-style world, but instead of battling for a Victory Royale, you and your friends will be having a much more relaxing time building a village teeming with life.

That said, to build a glorious village, you’ll want an abundance of resources to make sure it’s as good as can be. Frostpine is one such resource, required for some of the most impressive blueprints available for bases in LEGO Fortnite, so it’s well worth seeking out. So, here’s how to get Frostpine in LEGO Fortnite.

How to get Frostpine in LEGO Fortnite

Finding Frostpine in LEGO Fortnite is easy, but actually acquiring it requires strong tools. First things first, you’ll need to make sure your Crafting Bench is upgraded enough for you to be able to craft the Epic Forest Axe.

The Epic Forest Axe and any further upgrades are the only tools capable of chopping down Frostpine Trees, and it requires three Knotroot Rods and three Copper Bars to craft.

The player looks at the recipe for an Epic Forest Axe at a Crafting Station in LEGO Fortnite
Once you have an Epic Forest Axe in hand, you’ll want to travel to a Frostlands biome, which aren’t too hard to find given they’re the snowy mountains you might run into or see in the distance.

The player looks at some Frostpine trees in the Frostlands biome in LEGO Fortnite
Frostpine trees are the tall, frosty trees found in the Frostlands biome.

After arriving, simply start chopping down the tall pine trees that you’ll see around the area. These trees will drop Frostpine as well as Wood and Vines, and voila. You’ll have an inventory full of Frostpine before you know it.

What is Frostpine used for in LEGO Fortnite

Frostpine can then be turned into Frostpine Rods at a Lumber Mill, and you can then use the resource - in its standard form or refined - to craft stronger Pickaxes, Recurve Crossbows, and some impressive bases.

For more on LEGO Fortnite, take a look at how to get your hands on copper and obsidian. On top of that, be sure to check out how to keep warm if you’re venturing into the Frostlands biome.

