LEGO Fortnite is a game mode with an interesting premise: what if Fortnite, but actually Minecraft, and made of LEGO? It's a busy concept on the surface, but the key points to know are that this is a survival/crafting mode with shades of Valheim and other games of that ilk.

If you've ever played this sort of game before, you'll know that one of the most important things to do when you get started is to build a crafting bench. Crafting benches are such a staple of the survival genre that getting one set up can even take priority over finding food and shelter, and things are no different in LEGO Fortnite.

How to build a Crafting Bench in LEGO Fortnite

Luckily, building a Crafting Bench in LEGO Fortnite isn't too difficult at all, making it pretty easy to set one up within a few minutes of landing in this brave new LEGO brick world.

In order to see the blueprint for a Crafting Bench, open up your Build menu (Q on PC) and look in the Utility tab, which is the first one in from the left. Here you'll see a handful of starting blueprints, including the all-important Crafting Bench.

All you need to make your basic Crafting Bench are 5x Wood and 5x Granite. Don't worry that you almost certainly don't have any tools at your disposal at this point, since both types of resource can be easily picked up off the ground. A few minutes' running around should be enough to get you what you need — just watch out for hazards like weather conditions and aggressive mobs!

Got everything you need? Then simply re-open your Build menu and select Crafting Bench. Place it down in any unobstructed space where you'd like it to go and there you have it! Your very own LEGO Fortnite Crafting Bench.

Once you've placed your Crafting Bench, you'll be able to craft tools like axes to help you harvest more resources.

