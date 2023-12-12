LEGO Fortnite players want Epic to make it easier to slap together early builds with your bare hands

LEGO Fortnite went live last week and has proven very popular, with players already having a couple of tweaks and improvements they’d like to see made to it, one of which centres around having a fistfight with your early creations.

If you’re out of the loop, one of the biggest draws of the game mode so far has been the potential it offers for some LEGO contraption building that - I’m sorry Zelda fans - is a bit Tears of the Kingdom-esque. To this point, there’ve been a lot of airships, but if people take the time to master the tools on offer, odds are some even more impressive stuff will be put together.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

That said, players on Reddit are currently hoping Epic will aid these efforts by making it easier for them to punch their builds. Yes, they mean biffing their precious creations with the kind of haymaker you might see in a boxing match, assuming it doesn’t involve influencers.

Why would you want to slap up a contraption? Well, it seems as though some players have worked out that their fists can do a similar amount of damage to early game pickaxes and don’t come with the threat of breaking after a certain number of uses. It’s not the most lore-friendly way to go about things, but to be fair, this is Fortnite.

As such, these pugilistic producers want Epic to make it easier for them to whip out their fists at a moment’s notice, via something like a separate keybind. This would ensure it was no longer necessary to keep a space in the hotbar clear or drop something to create one every time you want to deliver a handy left hook.

Alternatively, one player reckons that changes like “[making] the pickaxe and axe do as much structure damage as punching and [making it so] you [don’t] lose durability breaking something player-made” would be just as useful, as they’d make it less necessary to have a scrap with your builds.

Meanwhile, the desire for resources located in places like caves to start respawning more often is another thing on the wishlist of some of the LEGO engineers who look to be in it for the long haul.

Regardless of whether you’ve already slapped together some cool creations in LEGO Fortnite, make sure to check out our array of guides that’ll help you do things like start a farm and find important resources like Cut Amber and Flexwood in the game mode.