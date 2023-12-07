Don't brick yourself - LEGO Fortnite is out right now

LEGO Fortnite is out right now, meaning fans of both the battle royale and children's hobby alike can hop in and experience a glorious mix of the two.

In order to actually jump in and play it, interested parties will have to boot up Fortnite and scroll down to the Discover section once you reach the main menu. From there, LEGO Fortnite will be prominently displayed for any and all players to jump in and try.

In case you haven't been keeping tabs on the game, it's not just a reskin of the popular battle royale. LEGO Fortnite is a survival game, in which players can go out into the world and scavenge for resources, craft new items and weapons, and build up their own home bases brick-by-brick.

What's wild about LEGO Fortnite is that is launched out of nowhere. Only four days ago, the game got its announcement trailer put out into the world, taking us all by storm and throwing its cubic hat into the ring just as the year is about to end.

It also goes the show the wider merits of Fortnite's creative mode. Folks have always been putting out interesting games and experiences in Fortnite, but ever since the addition of Unreal Engine support, the leap in quality and scope has been astounding. Not just in terms of official collabs such as LEGO Fortnite, but community-created ventures too.

If you're jumping in and looking for some help getting to grips with it, check out our guides on what LEGO Fortnite seeds are, as well as how to get the free Explorer Emilie skin in LEGO Fortnite.

Will you be jumping into LEGO Fortnite? Let us know below, as well as how well you think it'll do in the long term.