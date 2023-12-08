If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

LEGO Fortnite Tool Upgrade: How to upgrade axes and pickaxes

Upgrade your forest axe and pickaxe to harvest more advanced resources!

The crafting table upgrade screen in LEGO Fortnite, where you build upgraded tools
Image credit: Fortnite/VG247
James Billcliffe avatar
Guide by James Billcliffe Guides Editor
Published on

A key part of any survival game is gradually building up a storeroom full of the best equipment, so, to take your adventure to new heights, here is how to upgrade your tools in LEGO Fortnite!

The tools you are probably most interested in upgrading are the forest axe and pickaxe. When upgraded the forest axe and pickaxe can break down more advanced materials which are used in more complex recipes - which is vital to your progress through the game.

Upgraded tools are also stronger and more durable, making harvesting lower-grade materials much easier too.

How to upgrade your tools in LEGO Fortnite

To upgrade your equipment in LEGO Fortnite, you first need to upgrade your crafting bench. You do this by pressing “R1” or “RB” to tab over to the upgrade screen, then offer some planks and Roller shells in exchange.

Now you can craft better items using the bench. This includes tools. However, you might not have all the necessary ingredients to make them yet - here’s what you need.

How to upgrade your forest axe in LEGO Fortnite

The first tool you should upgrade in LEGO Fortnite is the forest axe. This is because it grants you access to items you need to upgrade the rest of equipment.

The crafting table upgrade screen in LEGO Fortnite showing an upgraded forest axe
Image credit: Fortnite/VG247

Interact with your upgraded crafting bench and use 3 wooden rods and 3 skeleton bones to make an “Uncommon” level green forest axe.

You can then take this into a Grassland biome cave and harvest Knotroot, which you need to upgrade your pickaxe.

How to upgrade your pickaxe in LEGO Fortnite

To upgrade your pickaxe, take the Knotroot you harvested with your forest axe and process it in a lumber mill to make Knotroot rods.

The crafting table upgrade screen in LEGO Fortnite showing an upgraded pickaxe
Image credit: Fortnite/VG247

You can then use 3 Knotroot rods and 3 skeleton bones to make a Uncommon level pickaxe.

With this new pickaxe, you can harvest more advanced materials like Marble from Grassland caves.

