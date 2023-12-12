If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

LEGO Fortnite Villagers list

Wondering which villagers you should invite to your new homestead?

The player speaks to Aura, one of their villagers, in LEGO Fortnite
Image credit: Epic Games/VG247
Kelsey Raynor avatar
Guide by Kelsey Raynor
Published on

As you go about building your homestead in LEGO Fortnite, you’ll find that plenty of villagers who pass by will come and say hello. Provided that your base is warm and has enough beds to house people, some villagers might even ask to move in and help you out.

Considering you can only house a few villagers and there’s over 20 of them for you to encounter, you might be wondering which villagers you can run into and who you ought to reserve bedspace for. With that in mind, here’s a list of all LEGO Fortnite villagers.

LEGO Fortnite Villagers list

If you’re hoping to recruit a few villagers to become a part of your bustling village, take a look at our guide on how to recruit villagers in LEGO Fortnite. Once recruited, they can be used to explore alongside you, or tasked with collecting resources and refining them.

The player speaks with villager, Brite Bomber, in LEGO Fortnite
Image credit: Epic Games/VG247

If, on the other hand, you just want to see which villagers could be paying you a visit, here’s all known villagers in LEGO Fortnite. You will need your first Village Upgrade before random passers-by pay your village a visit.

  • Aura
  • Beef Boss
  • Brite Bomber
  • Blue Squire
  • Crystal
  • Dana
  • Hayseed
  • Meowscles
  • Peely
  • Roan
  • Otis
  • Raptor
  • Rex
  • Robin
  • Silas
  • Skye
  • Sparkplug
  • Sprocket
  • Sunflower
  • Tabby

While villagers do seemingly have different skills that they can help out with, not all skills are known right now. For example, Beef Boss is good at cooking, and we’ve had Brite Bomber helping us out with refining wood. Aura also holds themselves pretty well against mobs, often taking them out before I even try to attack anyone.

It’s worth recruiting any villagers to help you forage for resources to begin with, as you can always make them leave your village and invite a different, more useful villager later down the line if you want.

For more on LEGO Fortnite, take a look at how to survive the cold, how to grow crops, and how to befriend animals.

