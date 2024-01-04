How to make balloons in Lego Fortnite

How to make a balloon in Lego Fortnite looks straightforward on the surface, but there’s some behind-the-scenes work you need to do before the necessary tools become available. Crafting balloons as soon as you can is a good idea, though. Balloon travel is one of the best ways to get around fast in Lego Fortnite and find a good vantage point to survey the world around you.

How to craft Lego Fortnite balloons

Lego Fortnite balloons come in two varieties, small and large. Large balloons move large objects with greater ease, and they also require a few more materials to craft. Otherwise, there’s no substantial difference between the two.

To craft a small balloon, you need:

1 silk fabric

1 cord

1 torch

While large balloons require:

2 silk fabric 1 cord 1 torch

How to get silk fabric in Lego Fortnite

Silk fabric comes from silk thread, which, as you can probably guess, comes from silk. You can get silk by defeating spiders in the Grasslands biome. That’s the one where you spawn every time you enter the world. Wander around the plains and forests, and you should be able to get quite a bit of silk.

Craft a spinning wheel to turn silk into threat. The spinning wheel recipe unlocks after you craft a lumber mill, which you need 15 granite and eight wood for. Then, you need to craft a loom. Looms require flexwood, flexwood rods, and sandclaws, so head to the desert biome for those. Use your silk thread in the loom, and it turns into silk fabric.

How to use balloons in Lego Fortnite

Balloons in Lego Fortnite exist for you to stick on things, but not every object will float away with careless abandon. Only dynamic platforms will fly when you attach balloons to them. However, if you build a non-dynamic object on a dynamic platform and destroy the dynamic platform, the non-dynamic object will fly.

You can’t steer balloons, but you can attach switches and thrusters to whatever your balloons are on to push them in the right direction. Unless you just need to go in a straight line, I recommend at least two or three thrusters, so you can go in multiple directions.

Finally, if you need to land, build some items on your flying platform to weigh it down. You can destroy your balloons, but you won’t get the materials back that it cost to make the item. If you don't really care about that, consider grabbing your crafted glider, and flying to the ground instead.