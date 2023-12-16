How to get a glider in Lego Fortnite is something that looks straightforward on the surface, but involves a fair bit of effort and work. Crafting all the necessary materials and upgrading your tools is worth the effort, though. The Lego Fortniet glider is one of the most useful pieces of equipment you can build.

Lego Fortnite glider

How to get a glider in Lego Fortnite

The glider blueprint unlocks automatically once you upgrade your crafting bench to Rare level. That means first upgrading it to Uncommon, which takes eight wood planks and three shells. Upgrading to rare requires more difficult to find materials.

Three sand shells

Six sand claws

12 knotroot rods

15 marble slabs

The glider blueprint will turn up in your collection once you build your first Rare crafting bench.

To build a glider in Lego Fortnite, you need:

Four wool fabric

Six silk fabric

Eight flexwood rods

You can make flexwood rods from flexwood you get off of cactus plants. The others take some extra work.

How to get wool fabric and silk fabric in Lego Fortnite

Crafting fabric of any kind is a bit of a process. You need a spinning wheel to process raw materials into thread and a loom to transform that thread into fabric.

You need these to build a spinning wheel:

Eight wooden planks

Five wooden rods

Five wood

Five wolf claws

And this is what you need for a loom:

Nine flexwood

Eight flexwood rod

Six sand claw

Wool comes from interacting nicely with sheep, and you need five wool thread for one piece of wool fabric. You can get silk from defeating spiders that roam the grasslands, and it works the same as wool thread. One piece of silk fabric takes five pieces of silk thread.

How to use the glider in Lego Fortnite

The Lego Fortnite glider is a piece of equipment, so it goes in the equipment slots. You can activate it by pressing the equipment button when you take a jump, though bear in mind that using it costs stamina. If you run out of stamina while gliding, you’ll fall and take damage.

