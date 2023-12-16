If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

How to get a glider in Lego Fortnite

Rise above it all

Lego Fortnite glider: A lego woman is sitting near a campfire with a look of satisfaction on her blocky face
Josh Broadwell avatar
Guide by Josh Broadwell Contributor
Published on

How to get a glider in Lego Fortnite is something that looks straightforward on the surface, but involves a fair bit of effort and work. Crafting all the necessary materials and upgrading your tools is worth the effort, though. The Lego Fortniet glider is one of the most useful pieces of equipment you can build.

Lego Fortnite glider

How to get a glider in Lego Fortnite

The glider blueprint unlocks automatically once you upgrade your crafting bench to Rare level. That means first upgrading it to Uncommon, which takes eight wood planks and three shells. Upgrading to rare requires more difficult to find materials.

  • Three sand shells
  • Six sand claws
  • 12 knotroot rods
  • 15 marble slabs

The glider blueprint will turn up in your collection once you build your first Rare crafting bench.

To build a glider in Lego Fortnite, you need:

  • Four wool fabric
  • Six silk fabric
  • Eight flexwood rods

You can make flexwood rods from flexwood you get off of cactus plants. The others take some extra work.

How to get wool fabric and silk fabric in Lego Fortnite

Crafting fabric of any kind is a bit of a process. You need a spinning wheel to process raw materials into thread and a loom to transform that thread into fabric.

You need these to build a spinning wheel:

And this is what you need for a loom:

  • Nine flexwood
  • Eight flexwood rod
  • Six sand claw

Wool comes from interacting nicely with sheep, and you need five wool thread for one piece of wool fabric. You can get silk from defeating spiders that roam the grasslands, and it works the same as wool thread. One piece of silk fabric takes five pieces of silk thread.

How to use the glider in Lego Fortnite

The Lego Fortnite glider is a piece of equipment, so it goes in the equipment slots. You can activate it by pressing the equipment button when you take a jump, though bear in mind that using it costs stamina. If you run out of stamina while gliding, you’ll fall and take damage.

Check out our guides for how to travel faster in Lego Fortnite, all the crafting recipes you can come up with, and how to get wool fabric, another essential for high-level crafting.

Sign in and unlock a world of features

Get access to commenting, homepage personalisation, newsletters, and more!

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

Fortnite

Android, iOS, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Mac, Nintendo Switch

Related topics
Action Adventure Android Epic Games iOS Mac Nintendo Switch PC PS4 PS5 RPG
See 4 more Shooter Strategy Xbox One Xbox Series X/S
About the Author
Josh Broadwell avatar

Josh Broadwell

Contributor

Comments