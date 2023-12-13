LEGO Fortnite is the crossover I didn’t quite expect to see, but it works brilliantly in this survival-crafting spin-off from Epic Games. Bearing a lot of similarities to Minecraft, this game has you and friends setting up a bustling village in the middle of a Fortnite map, albeit made from LEGO bricks and so forth.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

But to set up a bustling village that attracts villagers from all over your world, you’re going to need plenty of resources in abundance. One of them, Wool Thread, is something you’ll require for decorating and possibly, traversal of the map. So, here’s how to get Wool Thread in LEGO Fortnite.

How to get Wool Fabric in LEGO Fortnite

First things first, to craft Wool Fabric in LEGO Fortnite, you’re going to need some Wool. Getting Wool is as easy as finding some sheep and petting them.

Petting sheep will give you Wool. | Image credit: Epic Games/VG247

Once you run into a flock of sheep, you can pet them or lure them in with food first if they insist on running away. After being pet, they’ll drop one Wool. Once you’ve got enough, take the Wool over to a Spinning Wheel and refine it into Wool Thread.

One Wool will return one Wool Thread. | Image credit: Epic Games/VG247

After that, you’ll need to make sure you have a Loom crafted. You’ll unlock the recipe for this after acquiring Flexwood from the Dry Desert biome, and it will require nine Flexwood, nine Flexwood Rod, and six Sand Claws (from Sand Wolves) to craft.

Five Wool Thread will return one Wool Fabric. | Image credit: Epic Games/VG247

Pop your Wool Thread into the Loom and it’ll then be refined into Wool Fabric.

What is Wool Fabric used for in LEGO Fortnite

Wool Fabric is used to craft an assortment of decorative items like rugs and chairs in LEGO Fortnite, but most notably, it is necessary - alongside Silk Thread - for crafting the Glider.

Image credit: Epic Games/VG247

The Glider is an item that will help you traverse long distances quickly and from a height, so it’s well worth getting if you feel like flying off the top of mountains and so forth.

For more on LEGO Fortnite, take a look at how to befriend animals if you’re hoping to start a farm, how to grow crops so you’ve plenty to feed them with. And while you’re at it, have a look at how to get brightcore, which can be used for crafting even more decorative items such as lighting.