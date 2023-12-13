LEGO Fortnite is a new crossover game mode themed around survival, and as such, learning and making new recipes forms a huge part of the gameplay. Unlocking better recipes as you advance into more difficult and dangerous terrain can quite literally make-or-break your exploration attempts.

Whether it's a hearty meal or a set of sturdy tools, it helps to know exactly what resources you need in order to begin crafting the item you want. Refer to our LEGO Fortnite recipe list for a comprehensive look at everything you can make and what you need to gather first.

LEGO Fortnite cooking recipe list

While you can get by on a diet of raw pumpkins, raspberries, and even corn in LEGO Fortnite, you'll gain more benefits from cooking up a proper recipe, made using one of the three cooking stations you can craft in the game:

Recipe Name Ingredients Crafting Equipment Buff Bread Egg x2, Flour x2 Oven Hearts (10), Hunger (10) Corn on the Cob Corn x1 Grill Hearts (3), Hunger (5), Stamina Regen Boost (2 mins) Fried Egg Egg x2 Grill Hearts (5), Hunger (8), Stamina Regen Boost (2 mins) Fruit Pie Flour x1, Raspberry x1, Snowberry x1, Slap Berry x3 Oven Hearts (15), Hunger (8), Stamina Regen Boost (2 mins) Grilled Meat Meat x1 Grill Hearts (2), Hunger (8) Meat Pie Egg x1, Flour x1, Meat x1 Oven Hearts (20), Extra Hearts (4), Hunger (20) Pizza Cheese x1, Flour x2, Meat x1, Spicy Pepper x3 Oven Hearts (25), Extra Hearts (5), Hunger (20) Pumpkin Pie Flour x1, Pumpkin x1 Oven Hearts (10), Hunger (20), Stamina Regen Boost (2 mins) Slap Juice Slap Berry x2 Juicer Extra Hearts (3), Hunger (5), Stamina Regen Boost (2 mins) Slurp Juice Raspberry x2, Slurp Mushroom x2 Juicer Hunger (5), Health Regen Boost (5 mins) Snowberry Shake 1x Milk, 5x Snowberry Juicer Hearts (12), Hunger (5), Heat Resistance (10 mins) Spicy Burger Flour x1, Meat x1, Spicy Pepper x1 Grill Extra Hearts (4), Hunger (10), Cold Resistance (10 mins)

For more details on how to grow crops and how to cook and eat food in LEGO Fortnite, be sure to check out our dedicated guides!

How to unlock more recipes in LEGO Fortnite

There are three main ways to unlock new recipes in LEGO Fortnite:

Collect different types of raw materials for the first time.

Construct different types of crafting station.

Make recipes you already know to gain access to improved versions.

You'll begin the game with only the most basic recipes unlocked, but continue exploring and progressing and you'll find yourself in possession of some powerful upgraded versions in no time!

Crafting high-end recipes isn't possible until you've got a firm grasp on the basis, so be sure to check out our guide to building a campfire in LEGO Fortnite and how to grow crops in LEGO Fortnite to get you started!