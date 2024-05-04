Star Wars Day is here, and May 4th brings plenty of fun things going on in games, discounts to be had, shows to stream, and plenty more.

There are likely local festivities to get involved with so you should check the website of your local Chamber of Commerce or Tourism Board. Facebook will be your best bet, though.

This weekend is packed with exciting events and sales. From today until next week, the gaming world has something for everyone. Let's dive into a few highlights.

Deals and trials

First, there’s a five-hour trial of Star Wars: Jedi Survivor available for Xbox users (no Game Pass needed), and plenty of the games in the franchise are on sale through the Xbox Store. For PC users, there are plenty of Star Wars games on sale, in fact, almost every game in the series available on Steam has been discounted.

PlayStation users aren’t being left out: plenty of Star Wars games are on sale through the PlayStation Store with discounts for everyone and some exclusive to Plus members. The game has also been added to the EA Play Pro library.

Switch users can get 50% off the Aspyr Star Wars Heritage Pack through May 9. It includes Star Wars: Jedi Knight 2: Jedi Outcast, Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, Star Wars: Episode One: Racer, Star Wars: Republic Commando, Star Wars: The Force Unleashed, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords.

You can also save up to 75% off on various editions of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga until May 6, Minecraft is having a 33% off sale on all Star Wars DLC packs, including Path of the Jedi, EA also has The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu discounted at 40% off, and there are even more deals you can find through here.

And then, there’s Fortnite.

Fortnite is celebrating Star Wars with new gameplay, outfits, cosmetics, and more across Legp Fortnite, Rocket Racing, Fortnite Festival, and Battle Royale.

The Star Wars-themed update for Lego Fortnite is based on the original trilogy, adding the Rebellion and Galactic Empire. This update finds you helping the Rebels survive by building up the Rebel Village and using tools like Lightsabers, DL-44 Blasters, and Thermal Detonators. Aiding the Rebellion will help you progress in the Lego Pass: Rebel Adventure which has free and premium rewards inspired by Tatooine.

Beware though, the Empire will try to make your world their home by setting up camps, and it’s up to you to infiltrate them and take back your world. You can find their camps using your cool new set of Macrobinoculars and once you find a camp, you can choose not to damage but keep them and their inhabitants beyond the Star Wars-themed update.

The update also adds 90 Lego-inspired Star Wars outfits.

The Lego Pass: Rebel Adventure is available to progress until July 23. Its free rewards, premium rewards, and Chewbacca Outfit rewards are not exclusive to the Pass, and you may be able to purchase them in the Fortnite Shop another time.

With Fortnite Battle Royale, there’s so much going on it would take us an hour to write it up, so we’ll just condense it like so: Chewbacca and his Bowcaster will join you in Battle Royale once you rescue him and he’ll even give you the weapon to keep; Darth Vader and the Stormtroopers are back in Battle Royale, and you can grab Darth’s Lightsaber and Troopers’ E-11 Blasters when both are defeated; and there are plenty of Battle Royale quests - completing five will give you a Battle Pass Level Up and the AWR Pack Back Bling for completing ten.

Battle Royale’s Star Wars Quests will be released in two phases during the crossover: the first went live yesterday, May 3, and the second kicks off at 9am ET on May 7, and the Star Wars fun ends on May 14 at 9am ET.

The Fortnite Festival now features an area inspired by Mos Eisley’s Cantina, and it’s located on the Jam Stage. Here, you can create your version of the famous cantina band by getting up on stage with your friends, or just chill out and appreciate some sandy songs. You can even pluck around on the Seven-string Hallikset Guitar. You can pick up this Naboo classic by completing seven of Fortnite Festival’s Star Wars Quests, and if you complete four, you’ll unlock a Battle Pass Level Up.

Enjoy both Star Wars and Rocket Racing? You’re in luck: Star Wars quests have arrived in Rocket Racing and more are coming on May 7. Complete seven quests to unlock a Battle Pass Level Up and 14 to unlock the pod-racing-inspired Energy Binders Trail. Today, you can participate in May the Fourth Quests to unlock Anakin’s Podracer Decal and eight to unlock the Darth Maul Decal.

And finally, Star Wars has arrived in The Shop. Items include outfits modeled after Dagobah Luke, Lando Calrissian, and the AWR Trooper (Fortnite and Lego-style). Returning duds to the store include Boba Fett, Han Solo, Princess Leia, Kylo Ren, Sith Trooper, and more. Want to jam a bit? Take the “Cantina Band” tune with you across the Fortnite universe with the Jam Track, and you can also pick up the Endorian Drum Kit and the Nalargon Keytar while you’re galactic cruising the shop. Finally, you can purchase the Beskar Car Body as part of the Mandalorian-inspired Beskar Bundle to use in Rocket Racing, Battle Royale, and creator-made islands where car items can be used. They’re also eligible for cross-game ownership with Rocket League.

Other Games

Enough about Fortnite. What about other games?

Darth Maul joins Brawlhalla as a Mythic Crossover and the event runs through May 21, and then Fall Guys has new Star Wars in-game content coming next week with four new costumes and other fun themed to Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. Other in-game cosmetics, like a Sarlacc Pit escape sequence and a Carbon Freezing Chamber element, will be available May 7-20.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is also celebrating. Players who log into the MMORPG will be handed a BX-24 droid mini-pet inspired by The Phantom Menace from now through May 16. Players can get 50% off through the Collection Unlock sale, enjoy a Double XP event, take 25-75% off items inspired by The Mandalorian, and take up to 90% off various items in the Cartel Market. Also, Star Wars Galaxies: Legends is hosting a “Double Everything and More” event to celebrate Star Wars Day. Check this game out and give the folks who keep it running your full support, please. Star Wars Galaxies great MMO in it's day and still is, honestly.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch - watch all episodes of Clone Force 99's adventures.

More fun things

Want to know which critter from the Star Wars universe would make the perfect pet for you? Take this quick quiz and find out. For me, the quiz picked the best girl Batcher from the animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch. Batcher, a lurca hound from the planet Weyland, was originally controlled by the Galactic Empire. She eventually became attached to the imprisoned human clone Omega, who helped Batcher escape. Once the hound was freed, she teamed up with Omega and fellow clone Crosshair after they escaped the planet. Batcher joined the duo as part of Clone Force 99, also known as “Bad Batch.”

The final season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch is airing now on Disney +.

Other Star Wars Day fun can be had by watching Star Wars: Tales of the Empire, a new series of animated shorts from Dave Filoni, you can check out the new trailer for The Acolyte ahead of its June 4 premiere, get full details on a new droid-design contest from Autodesk and Lucasfilm, see the new commercial from Apple and Lucasfilm starring Star Wars fans, watch the new animated short How Not to Draw R2-D2 narrated by Mark Hamill, experience the Skywalker Saga and Star Wars: The Phantom Menace on the big screen, discover deals and big savings on Star Wars products, get tickets for Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025, take a look at new toys, collectibles, apparel, and more revealed in celebration of Star Wars Day, and watch a charming new short celebrating 25 years of LEGO Star Wars.

Image credit: LucasFilms

Surely, there is more going on for Star Wars Day across retailers, games, streaming services, and even live local events. You may even find LARPers roaming your city’s streets today.

So, have fun doing whatever plans you have for Star Wars Day 2024.