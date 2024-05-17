Redfall studio Arkane Austin has announced it will release one final update for the vampire game with some some highly requested features.

One of the features coming with the update is offline mode, which players asked for before the game’s release in May 2023. At the time, director Harvey Smith said the team was working to make offline single-player “a possibility”, and the reason Redfall was to be released as “always online,” was due to "accessibility stuff."

Other features included with the update include revamped Neighborhood and Nest systems, single-player pausing, and more to be announced.

It was announced last week that Microsoft would close the studio alongside three others, which included Hi-Fi Rush and The Evil Within developer Tango Gameworks.

This is despite the company stating previously that even though it was disappointed in the game’s reception, it had no plans to shut down the studio. At the time, Xbox boss Matt Booty said that although the game was “a miss,” Microsoft would “support them” as the studio worked to deliver the game it had in mind.

However, that isn’t the case as the studio is to be shuttered, and the extra content included with the Bite Back Edition of the game may never see the light of day.