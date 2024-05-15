The final patch for Hi-Fi Rush has been released by Tango Gameworks, taking care of the remaining issues players have experienced with the game Alex dubbed “one of the best game of 2023.”

Update 9 focuses mainly on PC and PlayStation 5, but fixes were made for all platforms.

On PC and PlayStation, after reducing QA-1MIL to zero health, a collision issue would occur where players would fall out of the geometry. Chai will now properly fall to the ground, instead of into the abyss.

The team fixed an issue during the latter half of the 2D area whereby the camera would not follow Chai when the elevating lift falls. It also corrects a defect where if you touched Rekka during her electric charge, your final Rank would not correlate with the Chorus score.

Some issues would occur when players tried to use Macaron’s Gravity Well while Rhythm Parrying an enemy - this is now fixed. Also, some cutscenes previously would not play correctly if a Health Tank was consumed during the fight with the HG-0G. Once again, you can block a few more hits with your face as the bug has been fixed.

Various text issues were fixed, as well.

A PlayStation 5-specific issue was fixed where during the “Dodge Attack” tutorial, there was a discrepancy between what Smidge said and the text. The text will now display correctly.

On all platforms, issues surrounding the QA-1MIL fight, particularly around transitions between phases, have been addressed, more text bugs were fixed, and drink prices were adjusted in Vandelay vending machines to reflect local currency conversion.

Last week, news broke that Microsoft was shutting down Tango Gameworks alongside Arkane Austin, Alpha Dog Games, and Roundhouse Games. The news was broken to staff via an email sent by Matt Booty, the head of Xbox Game Studios.

In the email, Booty stated the closures weren’t a “reflection of the creativity and skill of the talented individuals at these teams or the risks they took to try new things,” and that these “tough decisions” were made to “increase investment” in other parts of the company’s portfolio and “focus on priority games."

When addressing staffers during an internal town hall meeting later that day, he stated the company wants "smaller games that give us prestige and awards".