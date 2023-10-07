Redfall update adds 60fps Performance Mode on Xbox Series X/S, plus gameplay improvements

Bethesda and Arkane Studios have released a substantial update for the latter's open-world, co-op FPS, Redfall.

The second update for Redfall, along with Performance Mode for Xbox Series X/S, stealth takedowns, and new controller settings, it includes accessibility improvements, and the game now features an increased enemy population and new encounters.

Redfall Launch Trailer

Updates listed in the patch notes include improved PC performance and stability across multiple hardware configurations, the elimination of edge-case memory crashes, it fixes a graphical corruption issue with changing resolution with AMD GPUs, and an issue with resetting Game Settings to their default values while in Windowed display on a second monitor was fixed.

The update also hides the anti-aliasing setting in Video Settings while AMD FSR 2.1 upscaling is enabled, and you can expect performance improvements to Hero abilities, weapons, and general game systems. Fixes to support Hero abilities triggering properly despite environmental factors like ladders, death mist, electrocution, and more were applied, and improvements to player navigation and collision across both Redfall Commons and Burial Point were included.

Various changes were made to the UI, a large amount of Accessibility options and improvements were added, and you can expect numerous gameplay changes and passes made to combat, the environment, and multiplayer.

The inclusion of 60fps Performance Mode on Xbox Series X/S is a major improvement for Redfall, as it will allow you to experience the game at a smoother and more fluid frame rate for more responsive and enjoyable gameplay.

The other gameplay improvements included with the update are also welcome, as they make the game more challenging and rewarding.

Overall, the update is a positive one that addresses a number of the game's biggest issues and makes it a better experience overall.

You can look over the entire list of patch notes for Redfall through the link.