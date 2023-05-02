Xbox Game Pass expands its library with Redfall, Ravenlok, Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2, and more

Microsoft has announced the next batch of games coming to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass, otherwise known as just Game Pass.

The new batch of games kicks off today with the release of Arkane Austin's vampire-killing game, Redfall. The always witty Jeremy Peel got his paws on it, so if you want to know what he thought of it, check out our Redfall review here.

Destiny awaits you this unforgettable, heartfelt adventure. Play Ravenlok on Game Pass and PC starting May 4.

If you only want the consensus, Peel gave the game a 3/5, calling it "a good open world FPS you can enjoy for dozens of hours with friends," but noted that it is a "noticeable step down from the high perch occupied by Dishonored and Deathloop," and is "the first missable Arkane game in an age."

Later this week, come May 4, Ravenlok comes to cloud, console, and PC as a day one Game Pass title. This action-packed fairy tale adventure finds you traveling through a mystical mirror into a lost land of monsters and an evil t queen. Sounds a bit familiar, but we digress. To make it out alive, you will wield your sword, unleash spells, and fight through bosses in a lovely game of handcrafted environments. Check out the trailer for it above.

Coming to the service May 8 is the fun Weird West: Definitive Edition for Xbox Series X/S. If you aren't familiar with the game, and shame on you for that, the game was developed by WolfEye Studios, a team made up of former Arkane Studios devs. It features a simulated sandbox world set in a dark fantasy reimagining of the Wild West. Here, both lawmen and gunslingers share the frontier with fantastical creatures. As you journey through the story of a group of unusual heroes, you become a legend, depending upon the decisions made.

In Weird West, each character has its own origin story, and you will move from one to the next until all converge in a final chapter. Each playthrough is unique and tailored to your actions because everything counts, and characters, factions, and even locations will react to decisions made during your adventure. You can even form a posse or go it alone and play by your own rules with your particular motives.

Shadowrun Trilogy arrives on PC through Game Pass on May 9. Already available on cloud and console, the Shadowrun Trilogy comprises three tactical RPG games set in a dystopian cyberpunk future. Here, magic has re-awakened, bringing back to life creatures of high fantasy. Initially created as a tabletop RPG over 30 years ago, the setting has gained a huge cult following during the past three decades and is a game you should really give a try.

Rounding out the updated list is Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 for cloud, consoles, an PC. Available on day one with Game Pass, the May 11 release is a sequel to the tale of Fuga: Melodies of Steel. The sequel finds the turn-based RPG with a ramped-up battle system for more strategy, along with a new event system to provide you with more choices to affect your experience.

Leaving so soon?

New games coming to the service means we must say adios to other titles. You have until May 15 to play the following games on Game Pass before they go bye-bye: Before We Leave, Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition, Hearts of Iron 4, Her Story, and Umurangi Generation: Special Edition.

Don't forget: if you like what you play, you can purchase the game for 20% off and start back where you left off.