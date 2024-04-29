Slayer announced as the next DLC character for Guilty Gear Strive

Guilty Gear Strive has just got some incredibly exciting news. You've got Slayer - the final character in its season 3 DLC. He's set to come to the game on May 7th, so you won't have to wait too long to try him out. The Arc System Works team also announced that season 4 is on its way!

Slayer, a beloved character among Guilty Gear fans, is the prime annoucnement here, getting a dedicated gameplay trailer showing off his moveset and stylish new makeover for Strive. He returns from Guilty Gear Xrd, although he's been as taple for the series for decades now. You can watch the new trailer yourself below!

While the Slayer update won't be coming with a balance adjustment, his addition should mix up the meta quitea bit! As for that season 4 update, it'll have the typical spread of new characters as well as a 3v3 team mode. There's not much in terms of info when it comes to that little tease, but we've been urged to sit back and wait for more info.

This announcement came at the tail end of the Evo Japan Guilty Gear Strive grand finals, in which New York's very own Tempest took the crown in front of the Japanese crowd. In second place you had Korean prodigy Sanakan, and IBUSHIGIN from Japan. It was a great finals, which you can watch on the official Evo YouTube and Twitch channels.

Are you still invested in Guilty Gear Strive? Will Slayer bring you back? Let us know below!