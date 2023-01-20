Guilty Gear Strive‘s cross-platform open beta test begins in February

Guilty Gear Strive, the seventh instalment in the Guilty Gear series, is one of the many fighting games from Arc System Works. The game has been around for well over a year now, launching during summer of 2021, but Arc System Works continues to try and improve the experience for all players.

Check out the reveal trailer for Guilty Gear Strive's Bridget here.

In most recent news, Guilty Gear Strive has announced that it will be hosting a cross-platform open beta test from February 3 to February 6, aiming to test online multiplayer between players on different platforms. The included platforms are PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Steam, and Windows.

Get your ears wrapped around VG247's Best Games Ever Podcast. It's brilliant, and that's not just a view we hold as the people that make it. 30 mins, funny, and you can even play along at home by shouting out your suggestions. We won't hear you, but you'll have fun! Get all the podcast episodes here.

For those looking to participate, the beta test will be hosted on a different application to Guilty Gear Strive, and this will be available to download from the store on your chosen platform. Then, with that downloaded, you’ll be able to jump into games with friends across different platform and show them who’s boss.

During the beta test, there will be 22 playable characters including DLC characters, as shown below. As for game modes, you’ll be able to hop into the following: Tutorial Mode, Mission mode, Survival Mode, Training Mode, VS COM/VS 2P, Online Matches, Combo Maker, Digital Figure, and the Gallery.

Those playing on consoles can also hop into the open beta without the need for a PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live subscription. You will, however, need a stable internet connection, and will not be able to carry any of the beta progress over to your main save.