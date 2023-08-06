Johnny is coming to Guilty Gear Strive Season 3 alongside vast gameplay changes

Johnny has been announced as the first DLC character for the game's third season of post-launch content. A returning character and fan-favourite, he'll be slicing his way through the cast starting August 24.

This comes alongside a selection of other gameplay overhauls and improvements. New special moves among select characters are a major highlight - seemingly mixing up the experience of playing several fighters including Sol, May, and others.

In addition, new offensive and defensive mechanics allow players to both get in easier with an aggresive dash, and keep enemies off you with a repelling block. This should drastically alter the state of the game.

There's also an overhaul of network stability within Guilty Gear Strive. It's no secret that the game has suffered from various issues in this regard. Not only did the addition of Xbox players and crossplay cause a temporary spike in online issues, but people have been able to purposely disconnect other players by messing around with their R-code, making the game nigh-on-unplayable for several streamers.

This reveal came following the Guilty Gear Strive top 6 at Evo 2023, played live in front of a packed arena. 2,481 individual people paid for a flight, hotel, and ticket in order to take part. The crowd erupted following the Johnny reveal.

