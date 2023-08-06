If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Johnny is coming to Guilty Gear Strive Season 3 alongside vast gameplay changes

Coming alongside new attacks on selection characters, a new menu, and netowkr improvements.

Johnny in Guilt Gear Strive reveal trailer
Image credit: Arc Systems Works
Connor Makar avatar
News by Connor Makar Staff Writer
Johnny has been announced as the first DLC character for the game's third season of post-launch content. A returning character and fan-favourite, he'll be slicing his way through the cast starting August 24.

This comes alongside a selection of other gameplay overhauls and improvements. New special moves among select characters are a major highlight - seemingly mixing up the experience of playing several fighters including Sol, May, and others.

In addition, new offensive and defensive mechanics allow players to both get in easier with an aggresive dash, and keep enemies off you with a repelling block. This should drastically alter the state of the game.

There's also an overhaul of network stability within Guilty Gear Strive. It's no secret that the game has suffered from various issues in this regard. Not only did the addition of Xbox players and crossplay cause a temporary spike in online issues, but people have been able to purposely disconnect other players by messing around with their R-code, making the game nigh-on-unplayable for several streamers.

This reveal came following the Guilty Gear Strive top 6 at Evo 2023, played live in front of a packed arena. 2,481 individual people paid for a flight, hotel, and ticket in order to take part. The crowd erupted following the Johnny reveal.

Comments
