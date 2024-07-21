Guilty Gear Strive 3v3 mode enters open beta July 25

Ever since a 3v3 mode was announced for Guilty Gear Strive, players have been eager to learn more. It turns out they won't have to wait much longer, as the 3v3 mode enters its open beta period starting July 25.

Announced live at Evo 2024, ahead of the top 6 bracket for Guilty Gear Strive, this mode will allow three distinct characters to battle it out in Arc System Works' most popular anime fighter. It allows for three players on each team too, so you can grab some friends for some cooperative action if you so desire. As for when it will release in its final version, we'll have to wait and see.

Guilty Gear Strive is one of the most popular games at Evo, bringing in 2,058 unique entrants. These fans, as well as those at home, may have been spoiled on the new season of DLC characters thanks to an early upload on the Arc System Works YouTube channel, but nonetheless the future seems exciting for the dedicated community that encircles the game.

