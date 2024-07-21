Guilty Gear Strive season 4 finally reveals fan favourite Dizzy is back, as well as its first guess fighter... uh, Lucy from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners?

Arc System Works accidentally revealed what's in store for Guilty Gear Strive season 4, and it's a packed trailer with a whole lot of reveals.

You've been waiting three years, but finally your time has come Dizzy fans: the beloved character is the first character coming to Guilty Gear Strive as part of the game's fourth season - well, technically, as fans discovered the trailer had been published unlisted on YouTube, but has since been made private. This time round she's specifically called Queen Dizzy, sporting a new regal look, which I'm sure will mean something to all the lore heads out there, and she's out this coming October. Unlike previous season pass reveals, though, Arc System Works didn't stop at just one character reveal - nope, the whole roster was shown off, and the other reveals will probably make you go "hell yeah! Ok cool! Sorry, what?" in that exact order.

After Dizzy is Venom, also donning a new, very smart look, who is set to return to the game early 2025. Unsurprisingly, the third character is a brand new one, Unika, who you'll recognise from the upcoming Guilty Gear Strive anime Dual Riders. There's no word on when the anime is set to air, but she's due out in 2025, so we can probably assume the anime will be as well. And lastly, the fourth and final character will actually be the series' first guest spot, and it's going to none other than Lucy from the anime adaptation of Cyberpunk 2077, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

Yeah, I know, it's a bit of an odd choice for a guest spot, but she is from an anime? I guess? I don't know how to feel about it, there was no gameplay of her shown off (nor was there for any of the other character reveals), so best to reserve judgement until then.

The trailer also revealed some other updates, including the fact its Marvel vs Capcom Team of 3 mode will be coming as part of season 4, an exciting addition for those that feel like they needed something new from the fighter. A new colourway for each character was also shown off too, and several new stages were teased as well, but the main thing was ultimately the characters of course.