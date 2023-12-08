Guilty Gear Strive is bringing back the bride-with-a-mission Elphelt Valentine

Here comes daredevil! Guilty Gear Strives' newest character was revealed at The Game Awards tonight as part of the game's third season.

Those of us that have seen the leaks were already aware of who the next character would be, especially as Bandai Namco Asia leaked it a little early, but developer Arc System Works officially confirmed that Elphelt Valentine is making her return from Guilty Gear Xrd as the next character in Guilty Gear Strive's season 3. She's the second character to arrive in the current season pass, following on from Johnny who also returned to the fighting game back in August. You can check out her reveal trailer below.

Watch the trailer here!

Where in Xrd Elphelt was a groomless bride on a mission, this time around she's looking like an idol, complete with a microphone attached to the end of her rifle. Her design might be different, but the one thing many Guilty Gear players will be wondering is how similar her gameplay style is to how she worked in Xrd. Many top players frequently placed her at the top of tier lists, but until anyone gets a chance to play as her, it's not clear how much of a threat she'll be.

Earlier this month, Guilty Gear Strive was confirmed to be one of the main games at Evo Japan 2024, alongside other newcomers like Street Fighter 6 and King of Fighters 15, as well as upcoming titles like Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising and Tekken 8. Only time will tell if we'll just get an Elphelt vs Elphelt grand final.