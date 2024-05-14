Microsoft has announced the final batch of titles coming to Game Pass in May, and there are quite a few to unpack, so let’s get started.

The critically acclaimed and award-winning classic Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons has returned to Game Pass and kicks things off today for cloud, console, and PC.

Award-winning puzzle adventure game Chants of Sennaar arrives tomorrow, May 15 for cloud, console, and, PC.

The following day, May 16, two EA Play titles arrive on the service: EA Sports NHL 24 for the cloud, and Immortals of Aveum will be added to The Playlist for cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X/S. Because these are EA Play titles, you will need a Game Pass Ultimate member to play them.

May 21 will see the release of the long-awaited Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 for cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X/S. Available on day one with Game Pass, the sequel to the award-winning Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice finds our heroine on a brutal journey of survival through the myth and torment of Viking Iceland. PC user? Check out the specs for the game through here.

Galacticare hits the service on May 23 for cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X/S. Available on day one with Game Pass, in the game, you are the Director of Galacticare, an interstellar healthcare company and quasi-voluntary savior of the Galaxy. You will build hospitals and recruit staff to cure various alien species of their bizarre illnesses. You can save the Galaxy in story mode, or go into sandbox mode to design an interesting hospital.

Another day-one title for Game Pass arrives on the same day, and it’s Hauntii for cloud, console, and PC. In it, you play as a ghost on a quest guided by Eternians. Possess, solve puzzles, and shape your fate in this fun-looking adventure.

Moving Out 2 comes to cloud, console, and PC on May 28. The game has you playing a Furniture Arrangement & Relocation Technician where you can work solo, or with up to three friends to help the residents of Packmore pack up and ship out.

Acclaimed action-puzzle game Humanity arrives on May 30 for cloud, console, and PC. In it, you are a Shiba Inu and helping reconstruct humankind. You will guide a mindless human horde through 90 increasingly challenging handcrafted story mode stages, and then choose from thousands of user-made puzzles or design your own and share it with the community.

Closing out the month of May is Lords of the Fallen for cloud, console, and PC. As promised, the game will arrive on May 30, you play as a Dark Crusader on a quest to overthrow Adyr, the demon God. The game recently received the Master of Fate update.

Starting June on a fiery foot is Firework for PC. Arriving June 4, an accidental fire at a funeral forces the police to re-investigate the closed case of a massacre. You will play as a rookie police officer who participates in the re-investigation.

The same day, Rolling Hills hits cloud, console, and PC. This day-one Game Pass life sim has you serving sushi as a robot chef running your restaurant. You’ll make new friends, purchase ingredients, enhance your shop, and improve the lives of your neighbors all while perfecting your craft.

Image credit: Sunny Side Up

Leaving Game Pass

New games mean some are leaving the service. You have until May 31 to play the following games before they are pulled:

Chicory: A Colorful Tale (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Farworld Pioneers (Cloud, Console, and PC)

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Little Witch in the Woods (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Pac-man Museum Plus (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Railway Empire 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Should you decide what you played was enjoyable, you can take 20% off your purchase to keep the games in your Game Pass library.