Looks like Game Pass subscribers will be able to play Lords of the Fallen and Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 at some point this year.

News of the entries comes from developer and publisher CI Games.

The agreement to bring both games to Microsoft’s service was signed on May 3, according to a financial note from the Polish firm (via IGN). A date was not provided.

Lords of the Fallen is a 2023 remake and sequel to the original 2014 release and was recently updated to v1.5 Master of Fate in April. The free update is the culmination of over 30 updates since launch, resulting in improvements to performance, stability, and optimization, alongside difficulty balancing in response to user feedback. It also delivers the final milestone of the game’s post-launch roadmap, the Advanced Game Modifier System.

In our review, Sherif called Lords of the Fallen a “game of uneven quality,” with “level design, bosses, and combat that’s generally up there among the best Souls-likes. At its – more often – worst, it leans hard on quantity over quality and a fundamental misunderstanding of what makes those games challenging.”

Most of the issues encountered during Sherif’s playthrough regarding balance and difficulty were improved with patches.

Released in 2021, Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 is set in Kuamar along the Lebanese and Syrian borders. Players take on the role of Raven, Contract Sniper Assassin, as they attempt to take down the dictatorship installed by President Bibi Rashida and her husband, Omar Al-Bakr.

Contracts 2 upgrades the sandbox design of the first game with extreme long-range sniping, adding to the variety of objectives players will tackle and revisit using realistic weapons, gadgets, and skills they’ll enhance with unlockable upgrades.

The game benefits from native 4k resolution, enhanced textures and visuals, and faster SSD loading times, on new-generation consoles.