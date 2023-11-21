Lords of the Fallen update celebrates one of the game's most esoteric characters

The latest round of free content for Lords of the Fallen has been released, and it celebrates a rather interesting character.

Called The Way of the Bucket, the content forms part of a series of events scheduled throughout the holiday season.

Lords of the Fallen - watch 17 minutes of gameplay.

Along with a new quest, the content features a corresponding weapon and armor set, six new spells, and performance, stability, and optimization enhancements. The release comes just weeks after The Pumpkin Patch, the game's first post-launch content drop, and is part of the game's content roadmap.

To coincide with its release, Lords of the Fallen is now available for up to 34% off across all platforms as part of the Black Friday promotions.

These limited-time discounts include a 30% saving on the standard version of the game on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, a 30% discount on the deluxe version on Steam, and 34% off for the standard edition on PC. The Steam deal is expected to go live when the Autumn Sale starts later this afternoon.

Lords of the Fallen is also eligible for a 25% Black Friday coupon being offered on the Epic Games Store.