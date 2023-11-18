The Steam Autumn Sale kicks off next week on Tuesday

Valve has announced the Steam Autumn Sale will go live on Tuesday, November 21.

The sale will last through November 28, encompassing Black Friday and Cyber Monday. While most people buy presents for others around this time, there's no reason not to purchase something for yourself.

Steam Autumn Sale 2023: Official Trailer

Valve said tens of thousands of games will be on sale during this time, so you will find all sorts to stock up on. Whether you eventually play them is another matter.

The Autumn Sale also marks the opening of nominations for The Steam Awards. Beginning November 21, you can nominate your favorite games of the past year across 11 categories and earn a badge.

If you watch the sale's official trailer, you'll get an idea of some of the games that will be on sale for the duration.

These include Hunt: Showdown, Terraria, Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord, Hitman 3, The Elder Scrolls Online, American Truck Simulator, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Sons of the Forest, Subnautica, Deep Rock Galactic, F1 23, Starfield, Valheim, The Last of Us Part 1, and Rim World.

Be sure to hit up Steam on November 21. The sale starts at 10am PT, 1pm ET, 6pm UK.