After the Helldivers 2's community's latest victory, here's more good news - those "impossible" citizen evac missions will be adjusted soon

Helldivers 2's most recent Major Order really came down to the wire, but the community managed to pull out a victory that's really impressive - given how dire the situation looked earlier this week. The celebrations haven't ended there either, with Arrowhead having indicated that some evac missions which've been proving near impossible should be adjusted soon.

Yup, after plenty of arguing about the difficulty hardcore players were having in trying to convince all of their casual pals that they needed to pitch in, the same tenacity that killed a bunch of bugs the other week helped folks successfully defend ten planets. And their nightmares might not features as many evac mission flashbacks in the near future. You love to see it.

As folks celebrated over on the Helldivers 2 Discord server, community manager Twinbeard provided them with even more reason to get hyped. "To all of you offering feedback on how the bot citizen evac missions are $€@!£X@&! impossible on higher difficulty levels," they wrote, "We agree 100 % and will therefore adjust these in the near future!"

Given that - arriving as it did just after the Major Order victory - this led a bunch of players to declare yesterday to be one of the best days of their helldiving (and possibly real) lives, you can probably imagine just how much fun many of them have been having with these missions for a couple of months now. Basically, the problem looks not to neccessarily be that you can't hand the automatons their bottoms if you're willing to grind very hard and/or work out the exact right strategies - more that the gargantuan effort the missions often require to complete can kill the fun of them.

A bunch of folks on Reddit have semi-jokingly suggested that they wouldn't be surprised if Arrowhead cheekily found some way to actually make their lives harder as part of these planned changes, which, well, we'll just have to wait and see. There's also been a bit of debate as to whether the aforementioned planet defense major order that the community's just completed was specifically designed to provide Arrowhead with more data on these missions - since it led to folks playing a lot of them.

To be fair, when the game lets you do stuff like Factory Strider parkour, in your spare time, maybe having to do some sucky missions from time to time isn't too much of a bad trade-off.