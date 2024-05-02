Freeze, Helldivers 2's next Warbond is dropping soon, and the new guns and gear in it look pretty cool

Guess what? Helldivers 2's next Warbond has just been revealed, and you'll probably be a big fan of it if you like getting into snowball fights or have ever fantasised about being in a battle on Star Wars' Hoth. Seriously, it's even called Polar Patriots.

Yup, following two patches this week, you're getting more Helldivers 2 things, because multiplayer video games are physically incapable of standing still. How does this Warbond follow-up last month's Democratic Detonation drop, you ask? Well, by making you look like you could survive living in a fridge.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

As outlined in the PlayStation blog about it, as well as the trailer you can watch below, this new Warbond's called Polar Patriots, and it's set to drop on May 9.

What's in it, you ask? Well, three new primary weapons, armours, capes & emotes, plus one new secondary weapon, a grenade and a utility booster. The standard stuff. But wait, this stuff is a bit different to the other things you've currently got stashed in your armoury.

In terms of guns, there's the AR-61 Tenderizer assault rifle and the SMG-72 Pummeler, er, SMG - both of which look to have hight stopping power, but with limited mag size (in the case of the former) and a slower rate of fire (the latter) to help keep them balanced.

Super Earth High Command has approved the deployment of a new Warbond, codenamed Polar Patriots, on May 9.



With the cold steel of new weapons in hand, deliver a flurry of freedom (via an avalanche of airstrikes) to our enemies. https://t.co/2TvGA0cPQ9 pic.twitter.com/jV5DVnaRH9 — HELLDIVERS™ 2 (@helldivers2) May 2, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Then there's the PLAS-101 Purifier. Arrowhead describes it thus: "Set the trap. Hold the trigger. Let them charge at you. Smile. They’re getting closer. Smile again. Closer. Smile. Closer. Smile. Closer… and release the trigger. S.P.L.A.T. The longer you can hold your nerve, and the trigger, the bigger the damage."

The three armours - the CW-36 Winter Warrior, the CW-22 Kodiak, and the CW-4 Arctic Ranger - and capall look like things Darth Vader's stormtrooper buddies might wear while doing their Christmas shopping at a wintery rebel base. The grenade is one that detonates on impact and kicks out white phosphorus, there's an automatic pistol, and Motivational Shocks can be used to, er, help your friends overcome debuffs by shocking them back to full effectivness.

I'm sure they won't mind.

Oh, and if you're wondering how the Galactic War's going, after earning themselves a new rocket launcher, players are now locked deep in another fight against the Terminids.