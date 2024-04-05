New Helldivers 2 warbond arrives next week, includes an explosive crossbow and grenade pistol you'll inevitably blow yourself up with

Nice, there’s a fresh Helldivers 2 warbond set to drop next week, just in case you’re already sick of the Quasar Cannon and want to ditch it in favour of some new weapons. To be fair, who could turn down the likes of an explosive crossbow and a grenade pistol that might give you a bit more bang for your buck than you expect.

Yup, just in case you needed more reason to stop moaning about the recent Slugger shotgun nerf, here’s some more new gear to try out while you battle to secure planets like Maia and Estanu. It all looks pretty cool too, even if Arrowhead might be slowly turning the game into a medieval warfare sim.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

There’s a rundown of the contents of this warbond, fittingly dubbed the ‘Democratic Detonation Premium Warbond’, in a new PlayStation Blog post. In terms of firepower, the big additions weapon-wise will be the BR-14 Adjudicator Rifle, the R-36 Eruptor Rifle, and the CB-9 Exploding Crossbow.

What do they do? Well, the Adjudicator’s an “armour-penetrating assault rifle” designed to target small gangs of foes, the Eruptor “fires jet-assisted shells that explode shrapnel in all directions upon impact” - sign me up for that please - and then there’s the Exploding Crossbow, which is a crossbow with bolts that, er, blow stuff up.

There are also some new sidearms in the form of sticky thermite grenades that’ll burn whatever they latch onto, a grenade pistol, and the Expert Extraction Pilot Booster, which makes your shuttle taxi turn up a bit faster at the end of missions, just in case you need to speed home before your dinner goes cold. Aside from the weapons, there are three new armours - one light, one medium and one heavy.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

They’re the CE-07 Demolition Specialist, the CE-27 Ground Breaker, and the FS-55 Devastator suit respectively. For some reason, they’re all based on gear worn byu interstellar manual labourers, and the Warbond’s coming with a few new capes you’ll be able to pair with them.

If you’re a nerd, and therefore want a bit more info on the stats and passives of all this new gear, which’ll be available from April 11, you can find that in this handy YouTube short from PlayStation Access. Try not to get too excited and break your glasses, as you will when you overestimate your marksmanship skills and create a big boom that flings your own corpse into the stratosphere.

Or, if you're going to be dropping back into the Galactic War for the first time in a while, check out what the game's latest patch included, aside from the balancing tweaks alluded to earlier.