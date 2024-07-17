Helldivers 2 dataminers reckon they've uncovered a mission about defending Super Earth's president, and we're taping our mouths shut to avoid inappropriate jokes

Warning: Spoilers for Helldivers 2 may lie ahead.

Ok, here we go. Helldivers 2 has some folks who like to dig into its backend to try and find stuff. The latest things they've unearthed seem to like they could point to a mission that'd see the divers forced to save Super Earth's president from an attack. There are no jokes we could make here.

Before we delve into this, it's important to note that Arrowhead has recently pointed out that finds of this nature aren't necessarily things that're set to arrive in the game for real in future, and even if they do turn out to be just that, you'd be spoiling things for yourself. Still here? Right then, here's what you're looking for.

Over on the Helldivers 2 leaks subreddit (thanks, TheGamer), a group of datamines has turned up what it reckons to a model and image of Super Earth's president, and a holo-table render of a presidential mansion.

Assuming the former two bits, which the dataminers acknowledge could well be for a figure like a fleet admiral instead, is the Super Earth prez, or at least a candidate for that post, get ready to throw any beliefs you might have had about the helldivers not actually being the baddies out of the window. Look, it might just be because he's shouting, but he looks a bit like, well, a Nazi.

Unfortunately, if the group's assertion that the mansion model is "tied to a mission or [objective] and will act as a defense mission", that could mean you throwing yourself in front of an Automaton - or Illuminate if the player chatter this has ineviably triggered comes true - bullet for him.

Right, since you'll probably want a distraction from thinking too much about just who you might've been killing all those bugs and bots for, here's the latest Major Order that's about to drop in the game if it hasn't already, and is defintely a real thing you'll be getting involved in. Basically, that plan to split the Autmaton forces in two has worked, cutting a bunch of them off from Cyberstan.

"High Command urges Helldivers to seize this opportunity of temporary disruption to the Automaton forces, and deliver freedom most effectively to the worlds now exposed, before the socialist toasters regroup," community manager Baskinator writes on Discord. So, we'll have to see which worlds those are.

How would you feel about a mission to save the Super prez? Let us know below, and don't make any of those kinds of jokes.