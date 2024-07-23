Wahey, Helldivers 2 Escalation of Freedom, the game's "biggest update yet", will let you go on an uber-hard Super Helldive soon

Everyone be quiet, Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead has just announced the game's "biggest update yet". It's called Escalation of Freedom and it's set to drop early next month with a bunch of the new content folks have been craving.

Yep, if killing things in uber-quick fashion and clutching MOs with less than an hour to go has left you a bit bored with the whole Galactic War thing as of late, it looks like your prayers to whichever god Super Earth worships (Arnold Schwarzenegger, maybe?) have been answered.

"We’ve taken the time to gather feedback from our players on the front lines, and we’re bringing greater variety to our content. From missions and objectives to enemies and planets, we’re delivering lots of new content for both our veteran players and brand-new Helldivers on the battlefield," Arrowhead community manager Katherine Baskin writes in the update's PlayStation blog, "Get ready for our biggest update yet!"

To kick off the new additions, there's the "CR 10: Super Helldive" which Arrowhead says is its "most challenging, most relentless dive difficulty level yet" adding that it hopes it'll "give players the intensity they’re looking for on the battlefield" while offering greater rewards than less tough dives.

Regardless of whether the dive you're taking on is a super one, you'll run into "new mission objectives and bigger enemy outposts for both bots and bugs that offer brand new Super Sample rewards". "These outposts will be heavily fortified, and require players to coordinate and strategize in order to take them out," Baskin writes, so get ready to to draw up some battle plans on the fly in MS Paint.

Then, there are the new enemies. The fog-shrouded Spore Charger, the Impaler from the the first Helldivers, and the Terminid Alpha Commanderwill all join the bug side, while the Rocket Tank and "some other bot surprises" the developers are keeping close to their chests for now join the Automatons. Add in swamps with added "rolling fog and the untamed flora" that you'll need to pack a flashlight for, and things should be pretty damn shaken up.

Finally, as part of the update, Arrowhead's "making changes to mitigate the problem of grief kicking" and fix issues with social menus. "To help improve this we have implemented a system where if a player is kicked, they will spawn into a new session as the host with all of the team’s loot from their previous session," Baskin writes of the former, "All items can now be picked up by the player before extraction. The squad doing the kicking will see a message in the chat widget that a player has been kicked, yet their loot remains unchanged."

Escalation of Freedom is set to arrive on August 6.