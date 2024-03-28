As the assault on Troost begins, Helldivers 2's massive new Quasar Cannon is earning some pretty stellar early reviews

Hello there, Helldivers 2 folks. You'll probably be glad to know that the forces of Super Earth are now moving on the automaton-infested Troost, having just wrestled control of Vandalon IV. To be fair, they've had help from two huge new guns, one of which certainly seems like it might be a new fan favourite.

These fresh additions to the arsenal have been a welcome surprise, especially since Arrowhead has temporarily barred players from getting into snowball fights, due to an issue it's busy looking into. While your arc weapons should no longer cause crashes like those snowballs currently are, you'll probably want to give these new firearms a whirl as you push on towards major order victory over the next days or so.

As I write this, there's a force of 140,000-ish helldivers battling to liberate Troost, with it having become the number one target in their crosshairs once Vandalon IV fell into Super Earth's hands just a little bit ago. It's the big final boss of this latest major order, so here's hoping the attack goes well, even if it currently looks like it'll take 20 hours or so of strongly sustained push, since we're currently only at about 4% liberation percentage, according to Helldivers.io.

Thankfully, Arrowhead has recently dropped two new guns into the mix, in the form of the The LAS-99 Quasar Cannon and the MG-101 Heavy Machine Gun. So, what are they? One's a charge-based laser, well, cannon, that's ideal for taking out ranged targets. Meanwhile the other's, er, a machine gun, that boasts a 75 round magazine that it can burn through quicker than I do the goodwill at most dinner parties and has no third person sights, meaning it'll test your aiming skills.

So, what are the early reviews over on the game's subreddit looking like? Pretty damn good is the answer for the Quasar Cannon, with some folks already declaring it the best thing since sliced bread or posting clips of them blowing stuff like fabricators to smithereens with it.

Helldivers, support has arrived! The LAS-99 Quasar Cannon and the MG-101 Heavy Machine Gun are available now for use against the Automaton horde. pic.twitter.com/EZSzXJWSPn — HELLDIVERS™ 2 (@helldivers2) March 28, 2024

Though, as people are pointing out, the lengthy charge time doesn't quite make it a weapon that can get you out of absolutely every jam in a manner that'd make it the only thing you ever need to carry, even if it has infinite ammo.

The MG-101, on the other hand, while it semms to have some fans and folks who think it's especially designed to excel in certain scenarios, is drawing a lot more criticism and complaints of being underwhelming, mainly due to the lack of sights, its limited ammo, and only having a medium level of penetration.

Well, let's see if players warm to it a bit more with time, otherwise Arrowhead might have to step in with some helpful tweaks.