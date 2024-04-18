Chill out, Helldivers 2 players calling for fixes over new stuff, Arrowhead's "figuring it out" and plans to do a better job of delivering both

Hey you. Have you been moaning about a need for more bug fixes to arrive for Helldivers 2 recently? Well, if you've been one of the vocal folks calling for Arrowhead to stop putting out new content until it's tended to all of the lingering issues, that isn't going to happen. Though, the studio's CEO has pledged that it's aiming to get better at juggling the two.

If you're out of the loop, while the Democratic Detonation Warbond has recently arrived in-game, along with some fresh ship module upgrades, there have still been plenty of bugs and issues doing the rounds as folks have been trying to enjoy their new stuff. From fire damage being a bit too, er, damaging, to one of the latest armour sets having originally shipped with the wrong passive, Arrowhead's been managing to whack some of the issues, but, for better or worse, that hasn't stopped some players getting frustrated.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Casually popping up in a Reddit thread (thanks, GamesRadar) about the reaction to the reaction to Arrowhead's recent work on the game, CEO Johan Pilestedt unsurprisingly ruled out the suggestion some vocal critics among the playerbase have been making - that the studio should temporarily shift focus solely to fixing the list of issues currently on its plate, before it puts out more new warbonds and updates.

In response, the CEO said: "We want to deliver the best in the industry and we are calibrating our efforts of fixing vs new stuff. It's easy to say 'just fix, don't add', but the reality of the competitiveness in this industry is that we have to do both to stay relevant.

"We are figuring it out, the demands and expectations on the studio is high, all eyes are on us, and we have a sole purpose - to make this the best live game you've ever played. We just need to find our stride and balance," he continued, "It's a hot topic at the studio, and I'm sorry for the sloppy mistakes we've made as of recent."

Comment

by u/TheGentlemanCEO from discussion

in Helldivers To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

He also touched on the idea of Sony potentially influencing the amount of new additions the studio comes out with and how regularly it does so, something players have been discussing. "Arrowhead is independently owned by people working at the studio and not swayed by shareholders in the traditional sense," Pilestedt emphasised. "Of course we are in a great partnership with Sony where we agree on targets to hit etc, but there isn't a forcing function or requirement per se."

So, chill out. The fixes and/or overhauls you want will come, even if it's annoying that they aren't here yet.