Hold your horses, Helldivers 2 players, a "minor outage" is stopping major orders from being tracked properly

You might want to wait a touch before you carry out any major orders in Helldivers 2, as it seems there's a problem related to tracking them.

If you're currently out in the trenches fighting for sweet, sweet democracy in Helldivers 2, but you're noticing that no progress is being made on the game's current major orders, it appears there's a reason for that. Earlier today, the official Helldivers 2 Twitter account put out a notice saying there's a "minor outage" that's stopping your "liberation efforts" from being tracked properly, and it's not entirely clear why right now. "Helldivers! Our galactic war systems are suffering a minor outage after the destruction of a long-range array on Vernen Wells," reads the tweet, in character as always.

Helldivers!



Helldivers!



Our galactic war systems are suffering a minor outage after the destruction of a long-range array on Vernen Wells. During this time, your liberation efforts may not be tracked and progress may not display properly. Our teams are looking into the issue as we speak! — HELLDIVERS™ 2 (@helldivers2) April 21, 2024

"During this time, your liberation efforts may not be tracked and progress may not display properly. Our teams are looking into the issue as we speak!" To put it into real world terms, there's some kind of bug (pun not intended), and developer Arrowhead is trying to fix it, but you'll have to wait a bit before it's ready. It's not actually clear as to whether it's just a visual issue, and that progress is being tracked but just not displayed, but maybe if you don't want to have your time wasted, it's safe to hold out until the issue is resolved.

Since it launched earlier this year, Helldivers 2 has suffered from various issues, particularly related to server capacity, though to be fair to Arrowhead no one could have predicted it would take off in the way it has. Right now, Arrowhead is trying to balance adding new content alongside bug fixes, but ultimately it wants to make "the best live service game you've ever played." Earlier this week, the developer also set players the task of killing two billion bugs in the space of a week, but everyone accomplished the feat so fast that people are having to… do maths, apparently.