Oh boy, Helldivers 2's Escalation of Freedom update already has would-be Super parents brainstorming Terminid baby names

Following yesterday's announcement of Helldivers 2's "biggest update yet", Escalation of Freedom, there's a lot to get excited about ahead of its arrival on August 6. Though, one of the new mission types that's set to arrive has players already doing something a bit bizarre — coming up with names for the Terminid babies they'll be carrying.

If you missed the update's reveal, you can check out a run-down of what it includes here — it should be music to your ears, especially if you've been desperate for a fresh challenge difficulty-wise or just in the form of new enemies. Meanwhile, if you've been thinking the game needs a bit more of a Death Stranding-style twist to it, you're also in luck.

You see, one of the new mission types outlined in the trailer below sees you tasked with picking up a little test-tube backpack and successfully delivering it to the extraction point. The problem is that it contains a Terminid larva, which'll make your job a harder by attracting swarms of protective bugs to attack you via its cries.

It's also pretty cute, depending on how you feel about things that look a bit like you'd have to go to the hospital if they bit your leg. So, naturally, while a few folks have taken this as another good moment to question whether Super Earth might indeed be the baddies, others are already coming up names for their new buddy, and asking Arrowhead to add in a proper sling, so they can carry it like, you know, a human baby.

Among the names picked out so far in one Reddit thread are Steeve and/or Steevie, spelt with two Es because it's 2024, I guess, as well as Mike, and Joe the quadruple agent. To be fair, given what Terminids grow into, it's unlikely to be bullied once it hits puberty, so let them cook.

Sadly, for every good Helldad and mum, it looks like there could well also be a coward who'll make a big fuss about not being the team member who has to carry the little fella. Seriously, people are already trying to work out from a tactical perspective, what kind of loadout the designated Terminid carrier should have.

The good thing is, whether you need to to think about that or come up with a name that your Terminid child will inevitably grow up to think is a bit lame, the current Major Order means you can do so while trying to murder as many bugs as possible.