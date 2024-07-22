After Helldivers 2 players clutched the latest Major Order with less than an hour left, Arrowhead's temporarily pulled the trigger on free mechs

Helldivers 2 left it a little late to pull out a victory in the game's latest Major Order, but they've still delivered, leading Arrowhead to reward this tenacity in the face of the Automaton hordes by temporarily making the use of one of the game's exosuits totally free.

Yup, while some divers have been a bit distracted lately by potential warbond leaks and cool demakes, the collective force has still managed to persude Arrowhead to give them a nice prezzie. You love to see it.

If you're out of the loop, this latest MO saw folks challenged to press the advantage after succesfully splitting the Automaton forces right down the middle like the pants of someone at a party drunkenly attempting the splits. This required the securing of three planets all beginning with Ch - Charon Prime, Charbal VII, and Choepessa IV - by the divers.

Choepessa IV ended up being the last to fall, and it did so not long before time expired on the MO, much to the relief of folks who'd been trying to give Super Earth's forces a bit of a hurry up a few days before the win.

"With less than 1% of the total time allotted for the Major Order remaining - 43 minutes out of a 72h total - the Helldivers managed to wrestle control back of Choepessa IV from the socialist Automatons," Arrowhead community manager Miitchimus wrote in a Galactic War update following this success. "This display of determination and grit goes to show that one should never discount the efficiency and valor of Helldivers when Lady Liberty comes calling. Being 'cooked' is something reserved exclusively to toasters in napalm or bugs at the business end of a FLAM-40 Flamethrower."

"As a reward for this show of battlefield fierceness," they added, "Super Earth High Command has temporarily granted the free use of the EXO-49 Emancipator Exosuit. Well fought Helldivers. Well fought!"

So, there you go. It might not be new kit, but with not indication of when the Emancipator will go back to costing you its usual price to unleash, it's definitely worth hopping on to see if you can enjoy a few operations worth of free mech-fuelled bug or bot bashing.