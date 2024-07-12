Helldivers 2's latest Major Order is finally letting its armchair General Brasches see if their battle plans would make Sun Tzu facepalm

Yep, there's already another Helldivers 2 Major Order, because, if you missed it, the last one got blown through quicker than you can say 'oh boy, I sure can't wait to stomp some bugs'. Thankfully, this new one should take a bit longer, and even offers a chance for some of the community's armchair generals to see if they truly know ball when it comes to battle strategy.

If nothing else, it seems like a fun test for the forces that'll be getting their hands on an interplanetary battle station at some point in the near future, and will presumbaly be using it to get involved in plenty more interstellar battles.

"After an explosive force that took far less time than Super Earth High Command could have anticipated, there exists now one hundred million less fascist bugs in the Galaxy," this latest order reads, "Never underestimate the bug-killing capacity of Helldivers and an expanded arsenal! This application of controlled duress to the Terminid menace has resulted in some exciting findings, such as that the Terminids produce higher quality E-710 when harvested under extreme duress."

"Now, Super Earth High Command directs the Helldivers back to the western front, as a strategic opportunity of galactic proportions has revealed itself," it continues, "The Automatons have opened up the opportunity to split their forces down the middle, which would throw their cut-off forces into disarray and weaken their defenses for a short time on the cut-off planets. The Helldivers are ordered to cut a line through the Andromeda Sector, joining our X-45 forces and dividing the Automatons' in two."

It's that last bit about slicing down the middle of the bot hordes that's made the hairs on the back of every General Brasch wannabe on Reddit and Discord stand up. You see, it's a strategy that's been posed by a number of these amateur tacticians for previous orders, and has divided opinion a bit when it has.

Without getting fully into the kind of chat that's long populated discussion boards about the likes of Command and Conquer and Hearts of Iron, the dilemma is as follows. It might be better to try and divide up a single larger force into two smaller ones, but by putting your single force right in the middle, you're likely taking on the risk of fighting a war on two fronts and possibly ending up surrounded, which obviously wouldn't be ideal.

Even if you've not read 20 thousand books about General Patton, you can tell it's a contentious issue because both World War 2 and Alexander The Great have been mentioned in the comments on that post. So, we'll just have see how it goes.

Are you digging the battle plan for this latest Helldivers 2 MO? Let us know below.