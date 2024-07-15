"Just. Make. Bomb. Go. Boom." - Helldivers 2's 500KG bomb is back in the firing line after a recent order

While they're still busy with their latest big task, a recent order in Helldivers 2 has seen criticism of the Eagle 500KG bomb come back to the fore. Why? Well, because it's still killing barely anything that doesn't lie within the epicentre of its blasts.

Hey, if nothing else, the fact we've returned to talking about a stratagem that folks have been wanting changed for a good while now could mean that Arrowhead is finally gathering data to help do just that. Plus it means a limit to the amount of chatter that can be being had about the idea of splitting enemy forces in two and whether or not that's a tactic that'd make Sun Tzu tear his hair out.

Arrowhead's been doing a lot of asking folks to kill a bunch of things using different weapons lately, with a recent example being it asking players via a Personal Order to do in 200 foes using the 500KG bomb. Obviously, you don't have to do every one of these orders, since all they do is provide some extra medals for your trouble, but the folks who have weren't best pleased to find that the device still doesn't do what they want it to.

That thing, as players were saying all the way back in April, is to provide a damage radius which matches its nature as a huge bomb that unleashes a huge boom. The problem being that it seems to only inflict big damage on a relatively small area at the centre of the blast, making it, in the eyes of some players, work a lot more like a precision missile than a bomb should.

While there's been some debate as to what exactly's causing this - with theories like the bomb potentially having a cone-shaped area of effect, and it being more easily obstructed by terrain than it should be, having undergone some amateur testing following this latest order - there still doesn't look to be a consensus. Well, aside from players thinking they aren't consistently getting enough bang for their buck, even if the bomb's still very effective at killing helldivers who don't get out of the way fast enough.

"Currently the 500kg is only for destroying buildings and titans, and it can even be unreliable for the latter," one player wrote, "I don't understand why it should be slower than orbital precision strike (OPS), as currently OPS does most things better, even if [the] 500kg theoretically can do more damage." This even more succinctly: "Just. Make. Bomb. Go. Boom."

The good news, a few are hoping, is that the order will have given Arrowhead some more data on the bomb that it might be able to use to improve what it offers, assuming the studio isn't fine with where it currently fits into the game's arsenal.

Is a 500KG bomb revamp still high on the list of things you want on Arrowhead's to-do list? Let us know below.