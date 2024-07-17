Some info about Helldivers 2's next warbond looks to have leaked via misbehaving PlayStation notifications

A little bit of information about an unreleased Helldivers 2 warbond looks to have leaked via some PlayStation notifications that aren't doing what they're supposed to. These messages contain just a few details about a gear pack that sounds like it'll be right up the alley of twisted firestarters.

Over the past few hours, a number of players have taken to Helldivers 2 subreddit to post a PlayStation new notifaction they've recieved. In all of these posts, the ping comes with the heading Viper Commandos, which is obviously the name of the last warbond Arrowhead deployed for the game.

The text underneath that title, however, defintely seems to pertain to a different warbond, possibly the next one that's set to arrive.

"Dial up the energy to cremate our enemies of justice, Helldivers," it reads,"The Freedom's Flame Premium Warbond is deploying to your Destroyer's Acquisitions panel. Includes fiery weapons, life-saving armour, cool capes, fresh emotes, player cards, and patterns."

Obviously, it's tough to tell much from that little blurb, but the overall theme looks to be, well, fire, so I'd bet that if this this does end up being a future warbond and not just some kind of error, some orange armour and maybe a fresh flamethrower might be good shouts as to what it could include.

That said, definitely make sure you take this with a grain of salt until Arrowhead officially announces such a warbond, as even if it is a genuine mistake, there's always a chance things could change between now and whenever a Freedom's Flame warbond arrives, assuming it does.

Would you be up for getting some new fire-themed gear to grab for your diver? Let us know below.