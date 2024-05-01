From saving Barbie Land to fighting demons, Margot Robbie's next role looks set to be a character from the creator of Deadpool

Margot Robbie might be more focused on her work as a producer right now, but it looks like she's finding some time for her next role too.

As reported by Variety, Robbie is apparently currently looking to star in an upcoming adaptation of Avengelyne, a '90s co-created by Cathy Christian and Rob Liefeld, the latter of which being the co-creator of the iconic Marvel anti-hero Deadpool. Robbie, if she joins the film, would be taking on the lead role of the titular character, a fallen angel that can use her blood as a weapon or miracle through quoting Bible verses. Yes, this does very much sound like a '90s comic, complete with an oversexualised design, though I'm sure a film version will shape up a bit differently.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Warner Bros. is also apparently close to finalising a seven-figure film rights deal, with Don't Worry Darling director and Tron: Legacy actor Olivia Wilde on directorial duties, and Simon Kinberg (X-Men: First Class, Logan) as producer. Poor Things screenwriter Tony McNamara is also attached to pen the script. In a statement provided to Variety, Liefeld said, "This incredibly humbling journey to bring Avengelyne to life onscreen started through my relationship with super-producer Simon Kinberg who told me he had a perfect fit for the material and asked me to trust him.

"Next thing I'm meeting with Margot Robbie and Olivia Wilde and the connection was electric! They told me that they wanted Tony McNamara to write it, and after a pair of meetings Tony is onboard and things could not be more exciting. It's all a result of Margot, Olivia and Simon working their magic to assemble this incredible team of creatives, all intent on creating a cinematic experience like no other!"

Robbie's company LuckyChap is also attached to the project, which also happens to be developing the upcoming Sims and Monopoly movies, both of which the Barbie actress is currently working on as a producer.