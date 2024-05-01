Funko Fusion just got a new trailer, and your kids will either love it or hate it, because no one understands children

There's a video game about Funko Pops coming out in September. Yes. It's called Funko Fusion, and it's just gotten a reveal trailer, which features Funko Pops from about 15 thousand different IPs. Your kids might end up totally addicted to it, as they are to Roblox and eating crayons. Or, they might hate it. Or, they may very well not even care that it exists.

Why's this a thing, you ask? Well, without answering 'capitalism' in quite a reductive manner and clocking off for tea and biscuits, my answer has to be that it's the product of a collaboration between 10.10 Games and Funko to create video games. Funko Fusion is one of those, and apparently it's designed to be "a festival of fandom" the likes of which you've never experienced.

In line with that slgan, the reeveal trailer that's just arrived for Funko Fusion - a name which in and of itself sounds a bit like a drug from a 90s cartoon - features enough popular franchises in Funko Pop form that you'll definitely get flashbacks to times you've visit a shop that happens to sell a few DVDs or comics in addition to a mountain of real life Funko Pops.

There's Jurassic Park, Nope, Battlestar Galactica - I know your kids are big fans of that one -, Back to the Future, and The Mummy, just to name a few. Hot Fuzz, the Simon Pegg fronted film from 2007, that's also in there for some reason, along with Shaun of the Dead. Those are just kind of chilling alongside stuff like Invincible and Five Nights at Freddys.

In terms of gameplay, it looks like you're in for some pretty standard co-op action. However, the thing that's really weirded me out if I'm honest is the fact that the trailer includes a few shots of Funko Pops seemigly dying in really quite vicious ways. Don't get me wrong, I'm not one to decry violence, but given the LEGO games are famous for just having their characters handily fall to bits in family friendly fashion, I did find it a bit strange watching a Funko drown in its own very jam-like blood as it's eaten alive by bugs.

There's also just a shot of some bloodied, decapitated Funko heads at one point. Anyway, the game comes out September 13 for PC and console, so at least you have some time to warn your kids if you're planning on letting them play this Teen-rated thing.