The new Lego Sonic sets will allow you to get drilled by Dr. Eggman

The world of Lego is nowhere near as secretive as video games, and that means it’s pretty normal for the first word about upcoming Lego sets to just squeak out onto the internet with little fanfare thanks to retailers and the like. Such is the case for the next wave of Lego Sonic the Hedgehog sets, which are set to arrive in August.

Lego Sonic currently consists of seven play sets, plus four BrickHeadz figurines and the old glorious Lego Ideas set - but in August, a three new traditional playsets will arrive, bringing the blue blur’s genuinely impressive Lego footprint up to ten sets.

News of the sets appeared via a German retailer, which were then quickly corroborated by Lego experts like the folks at Brick Fanatics.

The Super Sonic vs. Egg Drillster play set introduces the only new minifigure character in this range - a version of Super Sonic. Super Sonic also comes with his own yellow ball and launcher - with the design of the toy being that you put Sonic in the ball like a hamster and then launch it at baddies to send them flying or break them into pieces.

The thing you’ll be breaking into pieces is the titular Egg Drillster, which appears to be at least roughly based on one of Robotnik’s boss appearances in Sonic the Hedgehog 2. While the appearance is slightly different, Emerald Hill Zone’s boss mech shares a name with this Lego offering.

The set also features a side-build for Shadow, featuring Sonic Adventure 2/Heroes-era looking Badniks and a small bit of terrain that has slight Radical Highway vibes. Eggman can drill through the terrain to break it apart, while you can shoot Super Sonic at the drill to defeat the evil doctor. The full set clocks in at 590 pieces, and has been listed at €79.99.

The second set is Tails’ Adventure Boat, which features a boat, for some reason. This time it’s Tails that gets the launcher, able to be fired out from being docked in his boat while Sonic parasails behind. There’s a badnik, and a small side build that evokes Green Hill Zone. The set has 393 pieces and is listed at €54.99.

Finally, Knuckles and the Master Emerald Shrine is a new set that replicates Angel Island’s Master Emerald SHrine, though it’s closer to its appearance in Sonic Adventure than its iconic Hidden Palace look from Sonic & Knuckles. This set has a grinning Amy, Knuckles, and a side build of an Egg Robo as seen in Sonic & Knuckles. Leaks in the Lego world pin this set as having 325 pieces with an RRP of €34.99.

While the range only features one new Minifigure - Super Sonic - several of the characters featured here have new and exclusive face prints - which means if you want an angry-looking Knuckles, for some reason, this new Master Emerald Shrine set is where you’ll find him.

All three sets will arrive in August. Lego plays it a little more fast and loose with release dates, but typically new releases land on the first of the month.