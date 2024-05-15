Red Dead Redemption 2 returns to PlayStation Plus later in May, offering free access to the sprawling wild west epic

The May lineup for the PlayStation Plus game catalog has been announced, and it sees the return of Red Dead Redemption 2 along with new releases to the service.

You can start playing the Western masterpiece on May 21 along with other titles such as Cat Quest 2, Crime Boss: Rockay City, Deceive Inc., and more.

Deceive Inc. on PS5 finds you going undercover as the world’s greatest secret agents in this multiplayer game of stealth. Disguise yourself as anyone to blend into the crowd, deploy high-tech gadgets to gain the upper hand, and extract the package before the competition takes it for themselves.

The Sims 4 City Living for PS4 allows you to rent an apartment before movin’ on up to a deluxe penthouse in an urban city, where you will find a variety of neighborhoods. Enjoy festivals, watch street performers, enter competitions, and meet different walks of life.

In Crime Boss: Rockay City for PS5, you take on the role of Travis Baker who wants to become the king of Rockay City. In the solo roguelike campaign, employ strategy and firepower while carrying out heists and claiming turf from rival gang leaders. Just watch out for Sheriff Norris (Chuck Norris) because he is out to thwart your every move. Work with your team of planners and handlers, and discover how they each ended up in their current situation through flashback missions. You can also form a gang in online PvE multiplayer and work together to stage robberies.

The game stars Michael Madsen, Chuck Norris, Vanilla Ice, Danny Trejo, Danny Glover, Michael Rooker, Kim Basinger, and Damion Poitier.

Other games coming to PlayStation Plus in May are Stranded: Alien Dawn, The Settlers: New Allies, Cat Quest, Cat Quest 2, The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame, and Watch Dogs.

PlayStation Premium Classics include 2Xtreme, G-Police, and Worms Pinball for PS4 and PS5.

As a reminder to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members, Horizon Zero Dawn will leave the Game Catalog later this month on May 21.