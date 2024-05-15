Look, Fallout 4's next-gen updates might have made things tricky mod-wise, but here's a Fat Man that fires cuddly IKEA sharks

The next-gen update to Fallout 4, and its less heralded sequel , have proven a bit annoying for a lot of PC players who aren't too bothered about the new additions they bring. Why? Well, because they've messed with a lot of important mods, as game updates tend to do. But it's ok, folks who've chosen to stop their copy updating, here's a mod that'll stop you feeling like you're missing out on one of the update's actually good things - the Piggy Bank Fat Man.

Yup, forget about those poor folks who're wondering when a fix might drop for their VATS issues. The real people who're hard done by here are those of us who'd had to forego some fun weapons because we don't want to patiently wait for things to be updated.

Enter 'Blahaj Tactical Support', a mod from Herby247 that gives you a Fat Man which fires explosive versions of the cuddly IKEA (other furniture shops are available) shark named Blahaj - which has become an iconic image of LGBTQ+ positivity in recent years. This isn't the first time the shark has popped up in Fallout 4 either, with Herby247 having also recently made an "Emotional Support" backpack version and fellow modder Elianora having included it as a workshop item in a trans solidarity-themed pride themed mod last year.

The fun thing about this Blahaj iteration, though, is that it looks like it'll make a great alternative to the fun Piggy Bank Fat Man included with the makeshift weapons from the next-gen update, something you can grab instead if you've elected to roll back or hold off on updating.

"I thought about making a Blahaj weapon when I made the model for Blahaj Emotional Support, then someone requested it, so here it is," Herby247 writes in the mod's description, "The modification includes [a] mesh replacement for the barrel, so it will look like you're loading and firing a small Blahaj."

The Blahaj launcher has the same stats as a standard Fat Man, with the main change being that it fires "Tactical Blåhaj ammunition" instead of just mini nukes. Though, to craft this ammo at a chemistry station, you will need a mini nuke to combine with 3 bits of cloth.

Sure, there aren't any Blahaj mines to go with it right now, but it looks like a pretty damn fun way to wipe out some raiders while you wait for some other mods to be updated.

Also, if you're looking for Fallout 4 mods, make sure to check out our recently revamped list of the best ones to grab if you're constructing a fresh load order in 2024. One of those lets you ride a Deathclaw, by the way.