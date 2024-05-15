Datality! Mortal Kombat 2 to hit theatres in late 2025

It's already been a few years since the first Mortal Kombat movie, but Warner Bros. has finally set a date for its sequel.

While 2021's Mortal Kombat isn't the first live-action adaptation of the classic fighting game series, it's probably technically the best one, and it was generally received well upon its release. It also did quite well at the box office, despite being released on what was at the time called HBO Max on the same day, and a sequel was greenlit in 2022. Now, Warner Bros. has confirmed the release date of said sequel: October 24, 2025, more than four years after the first one was released. That's obviously still a good while away, so you shouldn't be expecting a trailer anytime soon, but at the very least you can put it on your calendars.

Notably, the film will also be coming to Imax theatres, which certainly implies that it will be a bigger outing than the first one. Simon McQuoid is back on directorial duties for this one, with 2015's Fantastic Four and 2017's Death Note writer Jeremy Slater penning the screenplay (those two films don't inspire confidence, but hey, never judge a writer by two not very well written films, as the saying goes). The film will have a number of returning cast members like Chin Han and Hiroyuki Sanada, but there's some big names joining it too.

For one, Karl Urban is set to star as fan favourite character Johnny Cage, a sure to be welcome addition for many. Uncharted actor Tati Gabrielle will also be joining the film as Jade, an assassin and friend of Kitana. Production hasn't been the smoothest of experiences for this sequel, as it started last year, but was interrupted by the actors' strike (rightfully so), with filming only having been finished in January of this year. Plot details are still under wraps, so you'll just to wait for that first trailer drop, whenever that might be.