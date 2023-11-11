If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
FREE IS BETTER

Warner offers two free fatalities in response to Mortal Kombat 1 Halloween backlash

The company said it appreciates the feedback.

Mortal Kombat Key Art
Image credit: Warner Bros./Netherrealm Studios
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

As a way of addressing fervent feedback from the Mortal Kombat 1 community, Warner Bros. has reacted to the backlash over the pricing of fatalities by handing out two free fatalities to those who dished out $10 at Halloween.

The fatalities are part of the Seasonal Fatalities Bundle, slated for release next week, and it comes with finishing moves based on the holidays.

Like the Halloween-themed fatality, there will be one for Thanksgiving and one that is winter-inspired.

This seasonal pack will be made available for free to those who purchased the expensive $10 Halloween offering and comes on the heels of players voicing concerns over the cost of the in-game finishing moves.

And, if you thought the Halloween fatality was kinda gross (via Scary Hours), wait until you see the one for Thanksgiving. It's gruesome. We can only imagine what the winter-themed fatality will look like.

A price for the Seasonal Fatalities Bundle has not been announced.

Sign in and unlock a world of features

Get access to commenting, homepage personalisation, newsletters, and more!

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

Mortal Kombat 1

PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch

Related topics
fatalities Fighting NetherRealm Studios Nintendo Switch PC PS5 Warner Bros. Games Xbox Series X/S
About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Stephany is VG247’s News Editor. With a brain that lacks adhesive ducks, the ill-tempered, chaotic neutral fembot does her best to bring you the most interesting gaming news. She is also unofficially the site’s Lord of the Rings/Elder Scrolls Editor.

Comments